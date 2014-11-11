The Ultimate Football Lifehacks: 4 Ideas For Better Drinks

It’s game time, and thus Miller Time. But there’s more to serving a good drink than just cracking open a can. Here are a few tips to getting the most out of your gameday consumption.

Speed-Chill A Beer

Never leave a beer in the freezer for too long. Terrible things happen, it’s dangerous, and it’s a waste of beer. That said, if you’re at home and you need to chill a beer quickly, wet a towel, wrap it around the beer, and stick it in the freezer. It’ll quickly cool, while the water mitigates the sudden drop in temperature that would normally make your beer explode, and you can quickly enjoy. Please note, leave it in too long, and your beer will still explode, so stay near the freezer and pull it out quickly.

Freeze Fruit

Part of the reason we don’t put ice in beer is that it waters it down, reducing the flavor. But what about fruit? Freeze some fruit slices, and keep them handy; they’ll chill your beer and give you a little more flavor.

Make Any Fridge Pack Accessible Without Making It Less Portable

It never fails: You bring a case of beer, everyone enjoys, but at the end of the day, you’ve still got half a case to take home, with round objects ready and willing to roll right out of the end of the box you’ve opened.

How do you keep the beer portable while accessible? Easy: Tear your original flap out of the side, not the end. The box keeps its integrity, the beer is still accessible, and it won’t roll out of the box.

No Bottle Opener? Use A Dollar

We’ve all been in situations where there is beer, but no way to open it. Fortunately, George Washington has your back. Fold the dollar in half (horizontally), roll it up tightly, and fold it in half again. Wedge that under the cap, and lift. Yes, the cap will pop right off.

Come back on Friday, when we walk you through the finer points of making a better snack to go with your beer.