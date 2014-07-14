The US Military Just Debuted EXACTO, Their Version Of The Blue Shell

Hey, you know how you’re playing Mario Kart, and you hear that alarm which basically announces you’re getting wiped out for being better than everyone else? EXACTO is like that, except there’s no warning. Also, it’s real. Also, you die.
This isn’t the first time the homing bullet has made headlines, but it’s the first time a demonstration has been so dramatic. Basically as long as you keep a laser on the target, the target is getting a bullet.
Developed by, guess who, DARPA, the idea is that snipers can better compensate for extreme conditions. Contrary to what most video games teach you, sniping is actually a very careful discipline that requires a lot of math, planning, and forethought. You don’t just point and click… although this does make that a bit more possible. DARPA is keeping just how this works under wraps, but the previous version of this used an onboard computer and fins to target the bullet.
If you’re worried that lunatics with expensive sniper rifles will get their hands on these bullets, don’t be. This is military ordinance and will be limited to elite military units, which the guard at your local mall is not a member of no matter how many knives he buys. He’ll just have to settle for the rifle scope that claims to achieve the same effect.
As long as it makes that sound you should know it is coming and have time to hide.
Just stay in 4th place until the final lap, then slowly move up to 2nd and take 1st at the very last second. This way you’ll manage to piss off your friends and avoid getting your brains splattered on the race track. You still not, however, avoid the Luigi death stare.
That is the face of someone who has sodomized many a kart racer.
I prefer to be in first, then when I hear the shell, slam on the brakes and take out as many trailers as I can with it.
IF I DIE, WE ALL DIE!
@Kubo Bonus points for quoting the Joker while you do that.
“If you’re worried that lunatics with expensive sniper rifles will get their hands on these bullets, don’t be.”
Sure, right up until the ammosexuals start whining about how Obama’s urban union thugs are coming to take away our deer rifles with laser-guided rounds.