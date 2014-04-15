The Vagina Plane ‘Victim’ Might Know The American Airlines Terrorist Teen

#Terrorists #Twitter
04.15.14 4 years ago

One could go into a Lost-like tailspin of theories connecting the Vagina Plane with the Terrorist Teen, but the degrees of separation might actually be the same as it takes to go from Kyra Sedgwick to Kevin Bacon. But first, a recap: a dumb teen in Rotterdam made a joke directed at American Airlines implying that she’s a terrorist who’s planning something “big.” A day later came “WTF ONE OF YOUR PLAINES JUST CRASHED INTO MY P*SSY.” Amazing. Even better, they might know each other.

Here’s the vagina plane jokester:

vagina plane

And here she is commenting on “AHW” being arrested:

connection

Twitter is awful and great.

H/t @neetzan

