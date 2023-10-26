These days, a simple online debate can have the power to change minds all over the world. Or, it can make millions of people gang up on you for having the wrong opinion. That’s just the way it is now. The latest watercooler conversation to hit Twitter (X, if you’re new to this Earth) involves the confusing but ultimately wonderful establishment known as The Cheesecake Factory.

A woman recently went viral after getting mad at her date for taking her to The Cheesecake Factory and then filming it (error #1) which caused some online backlash against popular restaurant chains (error #2). This caused quite a stir amongst the part of the population that enjoys mountainous desserts and pretty top-notch spinach dip! Even The View host Sunny Hostin was pissed when they brought it up on the show. “I want to stand up for The Cheesecake Factory ‘cause I go there every week,” Hostin admitted, saying that they have the “best dirty martini” which is exactly what you want from a fine eatery that is decorated like a scorched Middle Earth mixed with European countryside chic.

Meanwhile, Joy Behar, a woman of the people, says that it doesn’t matter where you go, you could always have a bad date. “A very nice date where they take you to the ritziest restaurant and they could be a serial killer.” Surely no serial killer would want to try The Factory’s world-famous spring rolls.

It was then revealed that the woman on the date was actually an hour late, which is why they didn’t go to a “nicer” restaurant– because they missed their reservation. So…there is no clear winner in this debate. But in times of trouble, you know what will always be there for you? A nice hearty slice of cheesecake the size of a brick.

(Via People)