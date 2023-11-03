The ladies of The View were not buying Ivanka Trump‘s latest attempt to get out of testifying in her father’s Manhattan fraud trial, and neither did the judge.

Ivanka attempted to delay her testimony by claiming that traveling from Florida to New York would be an “undue hardship” in the “middle of a school week.” New York Attorney General Letitia James was not having it and filed a motion to deny Ivanka’s request.

“Staying her testimony may well serve to delay the fair and orderly resolution of a trial that has now been proceeding for over almost a month, in which OAG is nearing completion of its case in chief,” James argued via CNBC. “Ms. Trump’s mere need to attend trial for a single day to testify truthfully is not itself a serious harm that warrants emergency relief.”

The judge in the case agreed, and Ivanka’s request was “swiftly denied,” according to CNN. Enter The View‘s Ana Navarro who went to town on Ivanka’s lame excuse by noting that the Trump heiress was just at Kim Kardashian’s birthday party this week.

IVANKA TRIES TO DELAY TESTIMONY DUE TO HARDSHIP: After the court denied Ivanka Trump's request to postpone her testimony in her father's civil fraud trial because it was during the school week, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/WHnEbBsOEU — The View (@TheView) November 3, 2023

“I’m sorry, Ivanka gets absolutely no sympathy from me, and I think from most American women who have to, and men, who have to balance all sorts of duties,” Navarro said via Mediaite. “Girl, I fly back and forth between Miami and New York at least twice a week, and I don’t have a private jet or a $2 billion from the Saudis. Yeah. So I think you can do it for one day.”

“She traveled all over the world when she was at the White House and the children were even smaller,” Navarro added. “And also, don’t these children have a father that can take care of them on a school day?”

Sunny Hostin, a former attorney, offered her perspective on why Ivanka tried to play the “Mother of the Year” card.