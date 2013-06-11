The Wii U Will Have Plenty Of Games… Next Year

The Wii U has been desperate for games, and Nintendo is making a huge push to bring more games to the Wii U. The catch is that most of those games aren’t actually going to be out until next year.
Here’s what’s coming out in 2013:
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which is basically “Donkey Kong Beats Up Vikings” and is an eShop download.
- The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD, arriving in October.
- Wii Party U, which has an awkward title and 80 new “games”.
- Pikmin 3 at least seems to be on track for a 2013 release although Nintendo was coy about it.
Sitting smack in the middle is the new Mario game, Super Mario 3D World, coming this December and with furry cosplay taken to new heights.
Now, for 2014, you have:
- The next Smash Brothers game, complete with Mega Man joining the roster.
- Bayonetta 2
- Mario Kart 8
- Monolith Soft’s new RPG
So, which games do you want to play most, out of those two lists?
True, there’s at least some fairly engaging third-party support for the rest of the year: Scribblenauts Unmasked in particular looks superb. But we all know that there might be delays or other issues with the Wii U when it comes to third parties.
But, hey, on the bright side: At least they’re not Microsoft. We’ll be visiting a Best Buy tomorrow to try out the demos and see what’s working.
I really appreciate these wiiu updates!
Thanks. Normally this is Birch’s territory, but he’s currently hiding from us.
But we’ll find him. Oh yes. He can’t hide forever.
I still think Bayonetta on the WiiU is kind of weird.
I wish Nintendo would just become (a better) Sega and just release games because I really don’t want to buy a Wii U but I’m gonna get that Smash Brothers. And I guess I’ll pick up Bayonetta 2 while I’m at it because I loved the first one.
I have the same opinion, only replace Smash Bros. with Mario Kart.
It’s a big reason why I purchased a Wii once upon a time, now that I recall.
But then who’s innovations would Microsoft and Sony copy?
You mean copy and ruin?
Watch for a Wii U price drop, and position it as a ‘secondary console’ for all your Nintendo goodness (you gotta admit, their first-party games are so damn fun).
Yeah, the 32GB needs to be at $300. I think the Wii U will come in second this holiday.
Truly weak. They should expect no one to be interested in their platform until next year then.
I’m really happy about Mario this year. I really liked Mario 3D Land on the 3DS and I’m pleased they’re taking that formula (though I would’ve also been happy if they just blew out another Galaxy game because those are the best). Also, I really loved Donkey Kong Country Returns. That game was sweet as hell. So I’m looking forward to the next one of those. Still, for multiplayer goodness I really wished we got Mario Kart this year. Oh well.
The list of games for this year is at least equal, not including a new mario that is coming soon in your bullet point for this year is a strange way to skew the facts to match your headline.
and from what I see, the new donkey kong is a complete disc released game. And Pikmin 3 has a concrete date of August 4th. So yes, Wii Party U will suck, but the other 4 games coming before christmas are all going to be awesome.
Forgive my terrible grammar.
I’m seen this a lot. Donkey Kong Country isn’t an eShop title. It is retail that is also available on the eShop day and date of release.
I’m not a fanboy of any console, but come on! PS3 got a lot of heat with “NOGAEMS” for a long time, but when Nintendo pulls the same shit for over a year in the most awaited games, everything is fine. Bleh.