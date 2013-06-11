The Wii U Will Have Plenty Of Games… Next Year

The Wii U has been desperate for games, and Nintendo is making a huge push to bring more games to the Wii U. The catch is that most of those games aren’t actually going to be out until next year.

Here’s what’s coming out in 2013:

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which is basically “Donkey Kong Beats Up Vikings” and is an eShop download.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD, arriving in October.

Wii Party U, which has an awkward title and 80 new “games”.

Pikmin 3 at least seems to be on track for a 2013 release although Nintendo was coy about it.

Sitting smack in the middle is the new Mario game, Super Mario 3D World, coming this December and with furry cosplay taken to new heights.

Now, for 2014, you have:

The next Smash Brothers game, complete with Mega Man joining the roster.

Bayonetta 2

Mario Kart 8

Monolith Soft’s new RPG

So, which games do you want to play most, out of those two lists?

True, there’s at least some fairly engaging third-party support for the rest of the year: Scribblenauts Unmasked in particular looks superb. But we all know that there might be delays or other issues with the Wii U when it comes to third parties.

But, hey, on the bright side: At least they’re not Microsoft. We’ll be visiting a Best Buy tomorrow to try out the demos and see what’s working.