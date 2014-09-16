The Worst First Date Ever Included Getting A Tattoo While Having Sex And Ended In Death

The worst first date I ever went on was in high school. We saw Shrek 2 together. The end. OK, no one’s going to adapt that terrible story into an even worse romantic comedy, but it’s cool: I married a girl I met in college, so I didn’t go on too many dates, most of which I assume end like this:

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives on Monday were trying to sort out the details of a first date that ended early Sunday with a Gig Harbor man dead and his date hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators believe the 47-year-old Port Orchard woman ran over her date, then crashed his truck 15 feet down a Lakebay embankment. (Via)

I assume no alcohol was involved?

Shaw and his date, who hadn’t known each other more than a few hours, allegedly drank quite a bit Saturday night before visiting the home of one of Shaw’s friends.

Oh.

While at the house in the 600 block of Cornwall Road, Key Peninsula North, the couple continued drinking. The woman asked the friend, who was a tattoo artist, to tattoo her chest. She and the tattoo artist became intimate while she was getting the tattoo, prompting an argument between her and Shaw. The woman allegedly punched Shaw; he reportedly slapped her. The woman, wearing only a T-shirt, then fled from the house and started up Shaw’s truck, Troyer said. Shaw ran outside to see what his date was doing. Moments later, Shaw’s friend came outside and found him dead in the driveway, Troyer said. (Via)

I need to know what tattoo she requested. Probably “Shrek 2 4 Life.”

Via the News Tribune