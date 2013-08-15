The Xbox One Season Pass Guarantee Covers Your 360 DLC

One of the questions that fans have been asking about the next generation of console is “What happens if I buy a Season Pass of DLC for a game… and then get one of the new consoles for Christmas?” In a very smart move, Microsoft has confirmed that if you get an Xbox One, your season passes will be coming with you. Well, in most cases.



The “most cases” is basically just Microsoft hedging its bets. As they note, pretty much everybody selling season passes you might actually buy is lined up for this:

Some of the biggest publishers, including Activision, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, are lined up for the Xbox One Season Pass Guarantee program, offering season pass content you can’t find anywhere else for blockbuster titles in 2013 and 2014. You’ll be able access exclusive season pass content on anticipated titles like Call of Duty: Ghosts and Battlefield 4 on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

As you may have guessed, this is a one-way street; you won’t be able to buy DLC for the One and then move it over to the 360. And it’s a nice touch, especially since, as much as we may rage about them, DLC season passes are popular enough that they sell millions of bundles for major games. It’s easy to forget games like Call Of Duty are so popular, hardcore fans wear out their optical drives playing the game.

We’re sure Sony will announce something similar. But for now, if you’re worried about your Season Pass and your console upgrade, Microsoft has that on lock, at least.