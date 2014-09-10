There’s A Chipotle Crisis At Penn State And Everybody’s Losing Their Burrito-Loving Minds

A Chipotle next to Penn State’s campus has closed because of sweatshop-like conditions. According to this sign left on the door, managers and employees walked out on the job sometime today. Naturally, patrons of the Penn State Chipotle are handling this really well and aren’t freaking out and nope, I’m totally lying about that. People are losing their burrito-loving minds.

The State College Chipotle is closed after four managers quit in the last two days. Here's the sign on the door: pic.twitter.com/yxZJLKbw4f — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 10, 2014

My prof asked what's the worst thing than can happen to Penn State and a girl said "Chipotle closing" — dorianna (@dori__williams) September 10, 2014

Praying for everyone at Penn State today affected by the chipotle news — Andrew Eckman (@whattheEck_man) September 10, 2014

https://twitter.com/caLEBanon/status/509726940799197184

Please send your thoughts and prayers to my Penn State brethren, who are now 34 miles from the closest @ChipotleTweets — Pat Erno (@psuhazie) September 10, 2014

Chipotle is on strike at Penn State. I literally can't even. — Dan Arnoldi (@ArnoldiPSU) September 10, 2014

penn state regained post-season eligibility for football, but lost their campus chipotle. one step forward, eight steps back — Childish Cambino (@NotCamDennis) September 10, 2014

The Penn State Chipotle manager had no idea those work conditions were so bad. — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) September 10, 2014

Thoughts and prayers go out to the students and faculty at Penn State as they deal with the closure of their local Chipotle #NotForgotten — Rob Wolff (@RobbDubya3) September 10, 2014

I won't be surprised if Penn State riots because chipotle is closing. — Chelsea Simon (@Chelblake3) September 10, 2014

Burritos are supposed to bring us together, not tear us apart. You’re doing it wrong America.

