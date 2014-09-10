There’s A Chipotle Crisis At Penn State And Everybody’s Losing Their Burrito-Loving Minds

Senior Editor
09.10.14 21 Comments

A Chipotle next to Penn State’s campus has closed because of sweatshop-like conditions. According to this sign left on the door, managers and employees walked out on the job sometime today. Naturally, patrons of the Penn State Chipotle are handling this really well and aren’t freaking out and nope, I’m totally lying about that. People are losing their burrito-loving minds.

https://twitter.com/caLEBanon/status/509726940799197184

Burritos are supposed to bring us together, not tear us apart. You’re doing it wrong America.

[Brobible]

