There’s A Chipotle Crisis At Penn State And Everybody’s Losing Their Burrito-Loving Minds

A Chipotle next to Penn State’s campus has closed because of sweatshop-like conditions. According to this sign left on the door, managers and employees walked out on the job sometime today. Naturally, patrons of the Penn State Chipotle are handling this really well and aren’t freaking out and nope, I’m totally lying about that. People are losing their burrito-loving minds.
https://twitter.com/caLEBanon/status/509726940799197184
Burritos are supposed to bring us together, not tear us apart. You’re doing it wrong America.
I’m really tired of the internet saying “i can’t even” “how do you even” “why even”
that’s not a complete sentence!
whoa
holy shit
I just became old and out of touch.
I don’t even…
“Want to know why were closed”
I bet it has something to due with them being stupid.
annnd it’s time for me to put my head down.
*do
God, Uproxx needs an edit button…
their* being stupid
It’s called a gerund, people.
Is it me, or do they seem angrier Chipolte closed then when their school was found to of been totally cool with child molestation?
They are.
Penn State is’t a college, it’s a cult. Take it from a life-long PA resident.
For some reason I highly doubt that the working conditions are sweat shop like. Glass Door says that a cashier crew member earns 8.78/hour and a kitchen manager earns 10.57/hour.
Just because the wages are higher than minimum wage doesn’t absolve Chipotle from mistreating their workers. For one, putting up with entitled college kids.
Yeah, absolutely every service job in the world requires you to put up with customers, and just about every customer is an entitled ass.
Worst thing to happen?
Oh for fuck’s sake, you dumb bitch
Jerry Sandusky
Sweatshop has to better than the showers!
Doesn’t help engender sympathy when you exaggerate like that. Sweatshop conditions? Fuck outta here.
“Our boss is such a jerk” doesn’t hold the same gravitas.
pretty sure the worst has already happened…useless question prof
I feel that some of you are taking the worst thing that can happen tweet way too seriously
I still don’t get why people love Chipotle so much. It is just a damn fast food burrito and they don’t even have queso.
Every single one of those tweets is tongue in cheek. The only people losing their minds are right here at home, cuddling with me in the comments section.
It is a bummer that people were being treated poorly.
It is also a bummer that college kids can’t eat burritos.
But really, what I took from this, is quiet joy that nobody wrote “chipolte” in their tweets. Every time I have a conversation with someone that pronounces it that way, I start formulating my defense strategy for after I murder them.