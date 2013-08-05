Miley Cyrus Is The Celebrity Married Men Most Want To Cheat On Their Wives With

Apparently the separation between devoted husband and divorced philanderer is Miley Cyrus. The cigar-smoking creeps over at Ashley Madison asked their male users to name the five famous females they’d most want to cheat on their wives with. The top choice: 20-year-old Cyrus, proving every stereotype about 44-year-old men true.
The rest of the top five: Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Vergara, and Beyoncé. What does Bey think about?
Can’t understand how Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes didn’t make this list.
Oh, wait…remembers Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct…never mind.
Bros! Cyrus?
I was going to say that men are a lot weirder and more inexplicable then women are. Then I remembered that there are women who find Shia LeBeouf attractive, so I’ll allow it.
It could make sense. They probably mostly have daughters who listen to Miley and it grows from there? Not my choice. Wouldn’t even be Top 30 for me.
Wouldn’t be top 100 for me.
If I were trapped on a desert island with Miley Cyrus, I’d hollow her out and use her as a canoe to get to the mainland.
That eye-roll thing that Beyonce is always doing has to be one of the goofiest-looking gestures a human being is capable of.
Miley Cyrus would be the last name I would think of if asked this question.
Kathy Bates.
You know Kathy would be a goer.
I…I don’t get it.
Maybe Reddit trolled the vote or something. Lovable scamps.
They only surveyed West Virginia.
These guys gotta be kid diddlers. I mean she is cute, but compared the the rest of the celebrity landscape? That’s just crazy. Sofia Vergara? Kate upton? Let’s be real here folks.
This because they want to cheat on their wives with little boys but don’t want to come out and say it?
It’s pretty understandable when you look at it in the matrix of both youth and exposed sexuality.
I don’t understand. I do not find this Cyrus boy attractive at all.
Normally I’d just say that obviously Miley’s people must’ve paid AM quite a bit in order to make this story in order to keep this “chick” relevant. However, since Maxim also coined her the hottest “woman” ever, I’ll go with this: [www.youtube.com]
I understand the “her?” reaction to Cyrus that the internet generally has, but I find her very attractive and I don’t really know why.
“Her? What is she funny or something?” You know what? She kind of is/was, on Hannah Montana. She should have stuck with that.
I…. just can’t take her sexy faces seriously. She’s a bit too goofy ya know? Not a bad thing, but “sexy” I’ll never see her as.
dafuq
I’m guessing they asked about STDs and it eventually ended that way.
They misspelled “Christina Hendricks”.
But DAT VOICE
Cyrus? Really? Ugh! She has to be one of the least attractive celebrities ever!