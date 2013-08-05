Miley Cyrus Is The Celebrity Married Men Most Want To Cheat On Their Wives With

08.05.13 5 years ago 24 Comments

Apparently the separation between devoted husband and divorced philanderer is Miley Cyrus. The cigar-smoking creeps over at Ashley Madison asked their male users to name the five famous females they’d most want to cheat on their wives with. The top choice: 20-year-old Cyrus, proving every stereotype about 44-year-old men true.

The rest of the top five: Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Vergara, and Beyoncé. What does Bey think about?

beyonce

(via Getty Image) (Via)

