These Horrible People Took Pictures As A Man Attempted Suicide In L.A.

Nothing says, “Hey, I’m a huge douche taking a photo!” more than simply taking a picture on instagram and hashtagging it #selfie #op, but it takes a group of passionate douches to pose for a photo together in front of a person attempting suicide.
Thankfully, the man was talked down. Suicide is pretty much the worst. You die, yes, but all of the people that knew you and loved you don’t. Then again if the group taking the selfie got hit by a meteor or something?
Yeaaaaah. You all look like idiots. It sucks to try to kill yourself, but it’s even worse if you’re in that group of people.
Goddddddd Bless America.
Look, these people probably suck, there’s no doubting that. But if a person is holding up everyone’s lives so they can attempt something as selfish as suicide, then I don’t really care what they anyone around them does pass the time.
So, which one is you in the picture? Or were you off-camera, yelling, “Jump!”?
@Malia you can try to make it seem like Velocity is being a dick, but he’s right. Sure the people in the photo suck, but the dude on the bridge is attempting the most selfish, uncaring, disrespectful things a person could ever do while causing a huge spectacle. So the real dick is on the bridge, not in the picture.
@JAJenks, people suffering from mental illness is more complex an issue than “that’s selfish” and “what a dick.” You sound like a real prize, hon.
@malia No worries doll, I’m a goddamn delight
@JAJenks What if the guy attempting suicide had mental health issues? It’s pretty well-documented that our mental health services have been failing many Americans for a very long time. Suicide can be the only logical option that some of these people can think of. You could be right and this guy could have no problems other than a sick need for attention. But you don’t know that he’s the asshole here, while I’m confident that you’d agree that we know for certain that these unfeeling turds are huge wastes of oxygen. When making moral judgements without any real understanding of the facts, it’s probably good practice to side with the victim.
He could be suffering from mental health issues. I hadn’t thought about that, and my reaction above was knee jerk from personal experience.
Though, I still reject the notion that we should be broadcasting these people as “horrible.” We don’t know what info they had about the traffic jam when the photo was taken, and even if we do does that make them horrible or ignorant? They certainly weren’t doing anything out of malice and it’s not like they took a selfie with the guy on the edge of the bridge right in the background with the caption: “Jump!”
Basically, what I’m saying is that I’ll admit to my knee jerk reaction and unfair assessment of the person attempting suicide here, and I think everyone circulating this photo as an example of why society is doomed could consider doing the same.
Whoops didn’t see these responses, hate hate hate the new commenting system
@JAJenks ughh….you’re horrible
i am really glad i don’t know you in real life.
Just torch LA already, even if I do still live here.
In o.c. Our motto is “Yeh we have obnoxious housewives, but at least we’re not L.A.”
I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
They should be prosecuted on the ground of the Good Samaritan Law.
That’s a whole lotta serious ugly on display, inside and out.
Alternate Headline: “Group of idiots get exact thing they want when I hit publish”
When exactly was it that having someone take your picture became taking a selfie.
You’d think Kurp wrote this article.
And this yet another reason why LA is not looked upon fondly. It only takes a few cunts to fuck it up for everyone else.
Tool had a point in that Arizona bay thing
That was actually Bill Hicks. Tool was quoting him.
Please tell me you are sterile.
I really don’t think these people knew what was going on. They were stuck in traffic for a few hours and made friends. Big deal..
What’s next? Photo ops in front of a burned down house? Car accident halting traffic? Let’s get out and take a happy group photo! I don’t get why everyone is shoving all their hate at the guy that tried to end his life and sticking up for a group of people who really don’t give a damn. If traffic was halted, I’m sure there must have been something on the radio, without going into major details. They don’t look that far from the bridge to where they couldn’t look up and see what was going on.
Lets focus on what matters here… like the cute girl in the middle posing like it’s a prom photo. Or Hannibal Burress standing next her. Though I think my favorite is the guy on the far left, who obviously loves his pick up truck and probably thinks that’s what everyone else is taking the picture for.
I think the inbreeding took care of that.
When is the trend to get offended by people you do not know on behalf of people you do not know going to end?
You fuck up traffic in LA, you deserve to die.
NO ONE DENIES THIS!!
Hopefully they will all be sexually tortured to death. In the name of tolerance.
@Rob Smithson wow, dude. you’ve got some SERIOUS anger issues, huh? way to stereotype and completely trivialize a very serious issue. are you talking about a 13 year old girl??? because if not, you’re coming up short. i’m really glad i don’t know you in real life, you sound like a piece of shit. your parents must be so proud!
Who cares? A bunch of people stuck on a freeway took a picture together. I’m sorry but I fail to see why it matters if someone was threatening to jump or if there was a car crash. Everyone loves to stare when things like this are happening and it’s human nature to want to be all “hey, I was there for that thing on the news”. Is a picture worse than them using it as a conversation piece for the next two days? It’s all the same folks. Heck, we are engaging in worse behavior here with the whole point-and-laugh mentality. No one here is a “horrible person”, sorry.