These Links Are In The Arms Of The Angels

“My cousin (who I’m not attracted to) gives the best gifts” — Reddit
The Arrested Development Movie Is Really Actually Absolutely Happening For Real |Film Drunk|
A Q&A With ‘Justified’ Writer Jon Worley |Warming Glow|
Top 10: Dunks On Kendrick Perkins (A History Of Abuse) |Real Talk NY|
The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/30/12 Is VEGAN! It Doesn’t Even Eat MEAT! |With Leather|
Play The Nicolas Cage Hairstyle Memorial Challenge! |UPROXX|
40 Hip-Hop Hometown Anthems |TSS|
Can We Just Stop ‘Popping The Question,’ Please? |UPROXX|
Seinfeld’s Acura Super Bowl Ad Was ‘Leaked’ |With Leather|
Allen Iverson’s Unpaid Jewelry Bill Costs Him $800K |TSS|
The Movie Middle Finger Mash-Up Is Fantastic |Film Drunk|
How Would You Like Your Back Clawed by These TV-Themed Fingernails? |Warming Glow|
LEGO to Release Official Minecraft Set |Technabob|
Job available ad for the kids these days |I-Am-Bored|
21 More Reasons Florida Is The Craziest State |Buzzfeed|
A Gallery of Realistically Rendered Pokeballs |Unreality|
The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads of All Time |The FW|
QUIZ: Lana Del Rey Song Or Thing We Just Made Up? |HuffPost Comedy|
14 Reasons To Be Excited For The ‘Avengers’ Super Bowl Trailer |Moviefone|
VIDEO BELOW: Megan Amram found the original version of Sarah McLachlan’s ASPCA ad (really loud and probably NSFW audio) |via Pauly|
[Pictures via Reddit]
