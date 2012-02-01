These Links Are In The Arms Of The Angels

#Dogs #Cats #Arrested Development
Entertainment Editor
02.01.12

“My cousin (who I’m not attracted to) gives the best gifts” — Reddit

The Arrested Development Movie Is Really Actually Absolutely Happening For Real |Film Drunk|

A Q&A With ‘Justified’ Writer Jon Worley |Warming Glow|

Top 10: Dunks On Kendrick Perkins (A History Of Abuse) |Real Talk NY|

The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/30/12 Is VEGAN! It Doesn’t Even Eat MEAT! |With Leather|

Play The Nicolas Cage Hairstyle Memorial Challenge! |UPROXX|

40 Hip-Hop Hometown Anthems |TSS|

Can We Just Stop ‘Popping The Question,’ Please? |UPROXX|

Seinfeld’s Acura Super Bowl Ad Was ‘Leaked’ |With Leather|

Allen Iverson’s Unpaid Jewelry Bill Costs Him $800K |TSS|

The Movie Middle Finger Mash-Up Is Fantastic |Film Drunk|

How Would You Like Your Back Clawed by These TV-Themed Fingernails? |Warming Glow|

LEGO to Release Official Minecraft Set |Technabob|

Job available ad for the kids these days |I-Am-Bored|

21 More Reasons Florida Is The Craziest State |Buzzfeed|

A Gallery of Realistically Rendered Pokeballs |Unreality|

The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads of All Time |The FW|

QUIZ: Lana Del Rey Song Or Thing We Just Made Up? |HuffPost Comedy|

14 Reasons To Be Excited For The ‘Avengers’ Super Bowl Trailer |Moviefone|

VIDEO BELOW: Megan Amram found the original version of Sarah McLachlan’s ASPCA ad (really loud and probably NSFW audio) |via Pauly|

[Pictures via Reddit]

