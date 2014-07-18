These ‘No Whales Or Hippos’ Texts From A Vegas Club Promoter To A Bachelorette Will Surprise No One

The below text exchange between a Las Vegas club promoter and a bachelorette party planner will shock zero people, but that doesn’t mean you won’t want to give them a read because the real life douche levels are still kind of staggering. They’ve been shared with the internet courtesy a Jezebel reader who was attempting to get an evening at Hakkasan in the MGM Grand comped for a bachelorette crew of fifteen.
To be clear, I would be floored if I found out this mode of operation was not the standard business practice at Vegas clubs, but man, repeatedly texting things like “filled with hippos” and “hot girls will send me pics with the snap of their fingers” to a stranger just seems like something that will catch up to you. With that in mind, onto the screengrabs…
Get the full backstory over at Jezebel. If anyone from Massachusetts wants to weigh in (get it?), by all means.
He sounds like a douchey Middle Eastern asshole.
“Get the full backstory over at Jezebel.”
No thank you
I can get the same by sticking my head in a chicken coop.
You guys seem just awesome.
It is serious BS that these girls are trying to get comp’d anyways. Equality means you wait in line or you pay just like everybody else.
“Get the full backstory over at Jezebel.”
I just spent the week changing my feeds on my RSS away from gawker because of their fuckery invading other gawker sites. Please not you too Uproxx?
I like how it’s the #1 nightclub in America, but the dude is incredibly desperate to get girls to come in. But OMG no hippos or whales!!!1
It may be. Promoters are independent contractors not directly employed by any club. Plus, it was the club her party wanted to go to.
Oh. This was an employee.
No, he wants the pics. I guarantee you that’s what this was all about from the get-go, the spank bank.
You suave, swarthy Motherfucker. I’m quite surprised he wasn’t requesting a handy from each girl, or at least watch him while he yanks on his ol’ hookah pipe.
You bring that up after they’re in the club, then they feel obligated to do it.
Because of the “implications”
+1. Who knew there’d be someone out there that could out-creep Dennis Reynolds.
Also, something tells me there’s a niche market out the for a plus size club with comps. Hipposan. Phat Comps For Fat Chumps
“You’re guaranteed to have a Whale of a time!’ Come check out are huge dance floor! All our vodkas are Whipped Cream, Donut, Cake, and Chocolate flavored! Free Jazzy & Rascal Valet Parking!
I work at the gap in Massachusetts. Based on the amount of workout gear we sell, you’d imagine they’d all be quite fit. Exceeeeept…
Too early to call fake?
I still want to know if they’re whales or hippos.
Seems like a silly question, I’ve never seen either creature send a text message. You’d think he could figure that out.
I have no idea why she’s complaining when it’s this exact douchey mentality that leads to a group of women being comped a table in the first place.
Statement retracted, apparently they do it for dudes too? Opinion officially changed to only the promoter being an asshole.
No dudes have ever been comped in a Vegas nightclub by a promoter. If they were, it was because they brought in 10 women for each man.
@Martin I was thinking the exact same thing, which is why I made the comment in the first place. The Jezebel (ugh) link elaborates on the men thing a bit, but it’s entirely possible that all of those e-mails sent asking for comped tables for groups of men are promptly sent to the shitter.
Part of the problem here is that she was being exceedingly polite to that cunt.
I kept waiting for the ‘fuck off’ after he continued to talk.
probably because its fake..
Fake or not I would think a boob shot is the least she could do for a comp.
If you follow the link to BroBible, the headline is probably “Awesome Club Promoter Puts Entitled Sloot in Her Place”
What a douchebag!! Ugh. Thank goodness I don’t have any intentions whatsoever to even visit that club anytime soon. Thanks for this post.
I hate to break the news to this Vegas rookie, but the line just to get into Pure (or Hakkasan, Bank, etc) on a Saturday is filled with hundreds of women that would qualify as a 9 or 10 anywhere else on Earth. These mega clubs are not built by giving away alcohol. She’s either insane or naive if she thinks she’s getting a comp for her 15 person entourage, hippos or not. Too bad vegas doesn’t take odds on things like her group ends up at the Piano Bar at NYNY screaming along to Journey by 1am
And sadly while he might be a douchebag, for every time his persistence fails it likely works three other times.
For someone who supposedly knew how to work the system, she completely fucked up by contacting someone at the club directly rather than a promoter. The club has no fucking incentive to comp anyone ever. That’s why you go through a promoter middleman, and even then there is a good chance you’re going to have to wait and get treated like garbage because a group of women that already demands 15 entry comps isn’t going to get table service and otherwise are going to be pain in the ass customers.
Like he said, a table with one bottle is $850. That’s nothing to a Vegas club. For 15 they’re asking for two or three. Getting comps is one thing. Getting comped tables is fucking ludicrous because the bars know what they’re getting. Normal girls: They’d then get drinks at the bar, which while overpriced don’t start at a couple hundred dollars per refill. In comparison, guys or hot-ass girls getting reservations are going to be expected to get multiple bottle service to those tables. It’s not rocket science.
Had this dumb-dumb not gotten greedy and wanted a table, and gone through a promoter, there wouldn’t be an issue and they’d end up having a perfectly fucking stupid actually miserable time. Fuck her. Fuck the club. Fuck Vegas.
Why the fuck are Americans allowing Hippos and Whales in their club in the first place?
She should’ve just searched for 14 stock images and sent those with tubgirl thrown in the middle of the mix.
I missed the MA part the first time around. I guarantee you this fucker went to a private school, got a hospitality degree from B.U. and moved to Vegas because college chicks wouldn’t talk to him anymore. He’ll be back when he hits forty and he’ll start opening a restaurant with “Prime” in the name somewhere in Saugus.