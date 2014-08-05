This 20-Year Old Michigan Bro Is Really Proud Of His ‘Party For The Record Books’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Anybody who has a problem with 20-year old James Taylor and 2,000+ people he’s never met partying at his farm house “in the middle of nowhere is a spaz.” That’s according to the man himself, as he’s speaking out against outraged parents and adults in the wake of his going away party gone wrong. On Saturday, Taylor threw an epic house party in Hinton Township to celebrate his moving to California in two weeks, but he’s going to need to have a conversation with local law enforcement officials first. That’s because there were reportedly six overdoses, one alleged case of sexual assault and a lot of underage drinking taking place at his family’s farm house that night, as the ridiculous crowd enjoyed “two DJ’s, a fire thrower, go-go dancers and strippers,” according to Fox 17.

But while Taylor claims that he’s more than willing to own up to any laws that he broke on Saturday, he’s conveniently turning the mirror on any of the parents who are blaming their kids’ underage drinking or drug use on him.

“What do you say to anyone who says you are responsible?” asked FOX 17. “I am. It’s my house,” answered Taylor. “You got to deal with it afterwards, but apparently it was worth it.” Taylor said that he was unaware anyone at the party was underage and said that their parents should be held accountable. “Any time you point at someone, you got three fingers pointing back at you, and if you are a parent that’s got a 14-year-old child that’s been able to be at my house all night, and according to the police there was a lot of them here. So, I think some parents should do some reflections on their parenting before they start getting mad at me.” (Via Fox 17 News)

We’re still awaiting word from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office’s key eye witness…