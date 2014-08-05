This 20-Year Old Michigan Bro Is Really Proud Of His ‘Party For The Record Books’

Anybody who has a problem with 20-year old James Taylor and 2,000+ people he’s never met partying at his farm house “in the middle of nowhere is a spaz.” That’s according to the man himself, as he’s speaking out against outraged parents and adults in the wake of his going away party gone wrong. On Saturday, Taylor threw an epic house party in Hinton Township to celebrate his moving to California in two weeks, but he’s going to need to have a conversation with local law enforcement officials first. That’s because there were reportedly six overdoses, one alleged case of sexual assault and a lot of underage drinking taking place at his family’s farm house that night, as the ridiculous crowd enjoyed “two DJ’s, a fire thrower, go-go dancers and strippers,” according to Fox 17.
But while Taylor claims that he’s more than willing to own up to any laws that he broke on Saturday, he’s conveniently turning the mirror on any of the parents who are blaming their kids’ underage drinking or drug use on him.
“What do you say to anyone who says you are responsible?” asked FOX 17.
“I am. It’s my house,” answered Taylor. “You got to deal with it afterwards, but apparently it was worth it.”
Taylor said that he was unaware anyone at the party was underage and said that their parents should be held accountable.
“Any time you point at someone, you got three fingers pointing back at you, and if you are a parent that’s got a 14-year-old child that’s been able to be at my house all night, and according to the police there was a lot of them here. So, I think some parents should do some reflections on their parenting before they start getting mad at me.” (Via Fox 17 News)
We’re still awaiting word from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office’s key eye witness…
This bro is the hero we don’t deserve, but the hero we need.
*Incidentally, bro, that squirrel wants his tail back from your chin. Just passing it on.
I thought it was his girlfriend’s merkin. Or possibly he is a Civil War reenactor. Or a Ryan Franklin impersonator:
[a.espncdn.com]
i’m supposed to dislike this guy?
Ladies and gentlemen, I’ll be brief. The issue here is not whether we broke a few rules, or took a few liberties with our female party guests – we did.
But you can’t hold a whole party responsible for the behavior of a few, sick twisted individuals. For if you do, then shouldn’t we blame the whole modern American family? I put it to you, Greg – isn’t this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do whatever you want to us, but we’re not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America. Gentlemen
lol wut?
::cough::blowjob::cough::
Awesome.
Tried to post the clip, but did not appear.
[www.youtube.com]
Bravo my friend, throw another one and ill travel the 1800 miles to be there , and ill help pay for the fines even afterwards.
How is he supposed to keep track of that many people anyway? Was he going to drunkenly card all 2000 people?
Thanks for giving the spazzes of the world a dose of reality. It also came out in the last couple days that a party-goer crashed his car into a house on his way home.
“Any time you point at someone, you got three fingers pointing back at you!”
I am praying for the chance to use this quote sometime today, as I flash them the “shocker.”
James Taylor, you’re an ass. spaz.
He was unaware anyone at the party was underage … he must not look in a mirror very much.
In my mind I’m going to California. Can’t you see the sunshine, can’t you just feel the moonshine?
Ain’t it just like a friend of mine to hit me from behind? Yes, I’m going to California in my mind.
+1 flying machine in pieces on the ground