This ‘Demon Cat’ Took Japan By Storm For A Very Simple Reason

#Cats
Entertainment Writer
07.01.14 8 Comments

There are plenty of yokai or supernatural monsters revolving around felines in Japanese culture. And even outside of Japan, cats have a reputation as sometimes being devious or demonic.

That’s probably why this cat managed to become a thing to be reported on, all due to one interesting feature:

For all we really know, this cat could be a delightful little buddy. But if you judged solely on looks, I think you’d lean heavily to this feline being the spawn of Satan. Never mind the existence of bobcats and other creatures that look similar. This cat is hot to the touch, hateful towards to the clergy, and averse to crosses.

(Via Rocket Daily / ETToday)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGSCatsDemon CatJAPANYokai

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP