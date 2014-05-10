This Fan-Made ‘Akira’ Project Will Change Your Mind About A Live-Action Movie

There’s been talk of a live-action Akira film for some time now, but nothing has really happened because the idea of it seems too outrageous to actually film. That is until some fans decided to make their own version of the film in the spectacular trailer below. It takes all the best bits from the film and recreates them. It even has the teddy bear scene, which was the craziest scene in the film, at least to me.
Will an Akira film ever be made? Who knows. But when a popular manga is adapted into a live-action film, it’s usually in development hell for 10 years, and then a Dragonball Evolution gets made. Woof. Have a look at this trailer, it’s pretty great and gives us hope.
Via YouTube
They cut so much out of the old animated version that the title character, Akira, was just a dismembered body instead of a spooky little kid. Also it needs to be made with a Japanese cast as a the themes of the story reflect the fears of nuclear war (much like the original Godzilla) and juvenile delinquency in post-war Japan.
A for Effort–not bad, actually.
I never read the manga, the anime is weird though.
Fascinating how using actual young people that look like they’re from Japan to make a story revolving around young people set in Japan would make the live action potential seem amazing. Hollywood producers, take note….oh damn it, you’re already passed out from coming down off your early morning coke bing.
How fan made is this? I recognised a few of the actors, thats not to say that they can’t be fans either, but the production value is just too damn high.
[www.akira-project.com]
thanks :)
Was that Osric Chau, the reluctant prophet from Supernatural in there? I think it looks good so far. Kickstarter!