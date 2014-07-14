This Girl And Her Illustrated Mirror Selfies Are Upping The Instagram Game

For a little over a year now, Helene Meldahl has been taking mirror selfies that aren’t the worst thing ever. That’s an unlikely feat (seriously, search any social media website for “selfies,” and you’ll be subjected to a visual holocaust of duck-faces and stupid grins), but what’s even more impressive are the illustrations the Norwegian-born “doodler” sketches on her bathroom mirror. Have a look.

Meldahl told the Huffington Post that she can “bang out one of her inventive drawings in about 20-30 minutes.” I can also bang something out in the bathroom in 20 minutes. It’s not a picture of the Genie from Aladdin, though…

Via Mirrorsme