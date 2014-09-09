This Guy Had A Pretty Creative Way Of ‘Fixing’ His Crappy Tribal Tattoo

Let he who does not have a bad tattoo cast the first stone, here. That person is not going to be me, because I totally have a dumb tattoo that I got when I was like twenty. No, I’m not telling you what it is. I’ve thought about trying to get it covered up or something over the years, but at this point I’ve pretty much just embraced the badness of it. So did this guy, who posted on Reddit, “I have an ugly tribal tattoo. But I think I fixed it.”
I am fully convinced that no one should be allowed to make decisions of any kind until they turn at least twenty-five. Preferably thirty.
It’s worse now.
The print is way too small. Going to be a blurred line soon enough.
…. I know you want it. [I know you want it]
but you’re a gooooooood guuuurrrllll.
@EverybodyGetsPie take the night off…you deserve it.
Pssssshaw, he’s a white guy & it’s only black ink. Three or four laser sessions & it’s gone.
That’s great. All tattoos should come with footnotes.
** Now I’m 18 and have it all figured out.
From bad to worse.
Well played, tattoo moron.
How about: * I lost a bet
better, I think
I think he should have gone with *Actual Size
Let’s not try to pretend that “Tribal” tattoos are stupid while others are cool. Tattoos in general are a permanent bad idea. The fact that they are now a fashion fad more common than Nike sneakers or ill-fitting skinny jeans just makes them all look sad by comparison.
I know. I hate when fashion fads like this come around. Like tattoos that originated thousands of years ago. Give it up hipsters! It’s over!
@JAJenks so true. Especially the ones depicted on figures in caves. Ugh. Hipster trash the lot of them. Posers.
i didn’t think he fix anything, he is just putting up excuses, what about a cover up……