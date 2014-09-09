This Guy Had A Pretty Creative Way Of ‘Fixing’ His Crappy Tribal Tattoo

#Reddit
News & Culture Writer
09.09.14 15 Comments

Let he who does not have a bad tattoo cast the first stone, here. That person is not going to be me, because I totally have a dumb tattoo that I got when I was like twenty. No, I’m not telling you what it is. I’ve thought about trying to get it covered up or something over the years, but at this point I’ve pretty much just embraced the badness of it. So did this guy, who posted on Reddit, “I have an ugly tribal tattoo. But I think I fixed it.”

I am fully convinced that no one should be allowed to make decisions of any kind until they turn at least twenty-five. Preferably thirty.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSBad TattoosREDDIT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP