A Poor Romeo Got His Wallet Ripped Off During A First Date At Arby’s

Lots of things can go wrong on a first date. You can accidentally order a dish that makes your breath smell, or fart in front of your date, or realize that the other person is a crappy kisser — the possibilities are endless. One thing you don’t usually expect to happen on the first date, however, is to get robbed by your own date. But that’s exactly what happened to a 23-year-old North Plains, Oregon man.

After chatting with her online, Jeffrey Mack met 20-year-old Heather Dureen Hegre at a nearby Arby’s, per her suggestion. To be fair, that was probably the first sign that the date wasn’t going to be awesome, but Mack probably wasn’t expecting what happened next. From Oregon Live:

After a picture-perfect rendezvous in the Arby’s parking lot around 10 p.m. Monday, the woman hopped into Mack’s vehicle and asked him to buy her a milkshake at the drive-up window. Mack handed the window clerk a $5 bill and received two $1 bills in change. He tucked the money into his wallet, which he put on the center console. But the woman grabbed the wallet, opened the door and ran across the Town Center parking lot, said Sgt. Dan Kraus, Wilsonville Police Department spokesman. Mack called 911 and provided police with the woman’s cellphone number, which deputies called, again arranging a rendezvous at Arby’s. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, police spotted the woman’s maroon minivan – with Wisconsin plates — and arrested her, seizing the wallet.

Dumb. She may have just missed out on the eventual grandfather of her grandchildren, all for two stinking dollars. You don’t steal the wallet of a boy willing to buy you an Arby’s milkshake. That’s a nice boy you’ve got there on your hands.