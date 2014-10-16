This Hilarious Tumblr Of ‘Drunk J. Crew Models’ Is Everything A Fashion Catalog Should Be

#Tumblr
10.16.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Rather than actually motivating me to purchase a product, I find that most fashion catalogs often make me ponder any of the following questions:

1. “Just what exactly is going on in this picture?”
2. “Why are they smirking? What’s so funny?”
3. “Can’t you see that model’s totally holding in a fart?”
4. “Who even stands that way?”
5. “Is this supposed to be one of those ‘catch me in my natural element’ pics or just a legit mistake?”

Recognizing some of the inherent silliness in such photos, one clever Tumblr user has taken a bunch of real female J. Crew modeling photos and captioned them with bits of pretty hilarious drunken text. Considering these folks’ foggy facial expressions and demeanor, it’s hard to believe no one’s done this before. Drunk J. Crew is basically the perfect fashion catalog. Here’s hoping we get some male versions soon.

Check out more examples below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tumblr
TAGSDRUNKFashionJ. CREWMODELSTUMBLR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP