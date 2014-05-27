This Is What An Insane Hail Storm With Golfball Sized Hail Looks Like

Last week a straight up apocalyptic storm producing golf ball sized hail ravaged its way through Southeastern Pennsylvania. I was really excited about it, as I had many friends and family who live out in the suburbs posting about it on Facebook — and then it went and completely bypassed Philly, disappointingly. The hail actually caused a lot of damage, however, and I know at least one person who had their car destroyed by it.
Case in point, this Redditor, from Wyomissing, PA, who posted this video of the storm last week, ended up with a totaled car after the storm. The video itself is pretty incredible though, if you’ve never seen firsthand what golf ball sized hail looks like. That sh*t does NOT mess around.
The best part is the neighbor across the street who hilariously tries driving out into it, only to return about two minutes later. What the hell could be so important to drive out in the middle of a hail storm? Unless it was to cash in some kind of magical a lottery ticket that would vanish into thin air in exactly twenty minutes, I don’t know, because they probably just bought themselves several thousand dollar in damage. I could be going into labor and I wouldn’t leave the damn house.
I too was waiting for that to roll through as compared to the almost nothing we got.
Right? So unfair. I would have made some popcorn and watched the drug dealers on my block get pelted.
Ha!
I guess the ones on my block operate from inside their houses.
We call that Tuesday night in Nebraska.
There isn’t a summer here that goes by where somewhere gets hit with softball sized hail. Take 5 seconds and imagine that. Imagine sitting on your couch and that shit comes down through your roof and bashes your brains out like God’s spitwad.
Or Texas. One year I had hail break two windows in my house.
word
AKA God’s Weed Whacker. It looks like Thor is taking a cuisinart to that tree.
The National Weather Service occasionally issues warnings for golf-ball-sized hail around here, but we never get anything much bigger than a pea. And thank god, because that stuff is scary enough to me already when it’s crashing against my window. I think I might literally shit my pants if I had to sit through the golf-ball stuff.
The person shooting the video should have been pelted with hail for holding the phone vertical while shooting video
If Ive said it once ive said it a million times. If you dont believe global warming caused this, along with every single other bad weather occurrence, you can fuck right off.