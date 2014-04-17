This Lithuanian Woman Should Have Cleared Her Laptop Before Filming A Video

You’d think Internet providers would know you ALWAYS clear your laptop before recording a YouTube video — hell, “getting rid of the evidence” is as important as turning the damn thing on — but apparently not. An eagle-eyed Redditor was watching an otherwise unassuming video about how to set up a wireless router, when he noticed something in the poor instructor’s “Recent Files” folder.

Here’s a closer look.

Ugh, that’s disgusting. The 1988 remix of “In the Air Tonight”? Gotta go with the original.

Via Reddit