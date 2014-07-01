This Science Teacher Claims To Have Lost Over 60 Pounds By Eating Nothing But McDonald’s

Inspired by SuperSize Me, a science teacher named John Cisna from Iowa decided to make himself the guinea pig in an experiment to see what would happen if he ate nothing but McDonald’s for 90 days. The trick being that instead of consuming everything on the menu like Morgan Spurlock did, Cisna stuck to a 2000 calorie per day diet — enlisting help from his students to to construct daily meals using McDonald’s online nutritional information.
After his success of losing 37 pounds in 90 days, Cisna scored a book deal and is apparently also working on a documentary about his findings. He told Iowa’s KCCI8 News back in January:
Cisna said a typical breakfast would be two egg white delights, a bowl of their maple oatmeal and a 1 percent milk. A salad for lunch would be followed by more traditional value meal at dinner.
“So this isn’t something where you say ‘well he went to McDonalds and he only had the salads. No, I had the Big Macs, the quarter pounders with cheese. I had sundaes, I had ice cream cones,” he said.
The moral of this lesson isn’t to eat more at McDonald’s, Cisna said, but to pay attention to your daily nutrition and what you eat. “The point behind this documentary is, ‘Hey, it’s (a) choice. We all have choices. It’s our choices that make us fat not McDonald’s,” he said.
Well, yes and no. While I’m no nutritionist: Yes, it’s common sense that the heart of any good diet plan comes down to eating balanced meals while monitoring your caloric intake. However, even the fact that McDonald’s itself discourages employees from eating McDonald’s food is probably a good indicator that you shouldn’t eat it for 90+ days straight. Any kind of restrictive or exclusive diet will eventually make you lose weight. People dropped a sh*t ton of weight in the early-mid aughts on the Atkin’s Diet but then again, a lot of people also had heart disease. People in the ’80s thought that pasta was a diet food as long as you didn’t eat any fat.
It’s now been over 180 days and Cisna has lost over 60 pounds. It’s unclear if he ended his McDonald’s diet after 90 days or is still heavily relying on the fast food chain. If he is still eating McDonald’s on the regular though, the plus side is that they probably won’t need to pump his body full of formaldehyde after he drops from a heart attack.
A diet of just chicken and beef isn’t good for you. I’m not counting the fish filets and whatever the McRib is, of course. You should vary your protein sources and McDonald’s doesn’t offer a whole lot of options.
Well done to him of course, 60lbs is a huge achievement, I just doubt he did it without a strict cardio routine.
Here’s an idea watch the video… in which he describes his exercise routine and how he had his students create a meal plan every day specific to his body based on what MCD has to offer and what the body needs…. you and Dustin Rowles should get to know eachother
Spambots sure have gotten topic specific around here, haven’t they?
I could probably lose 30 lbs if I ate nothing but sausage mc muffins for a week. I’d never leave the bathroom but I guarantee there would be weight loss.
But all his hair fell out on the first day!
Let’s get an LDL/HDL number in there too. I bet it’s right where you’d expect it to be, on the moon.
That’s what I was thinking. He probably lost 80 pounds but gained 20 pounds in cholesterol.
Good news/bad news. You can finally see your penis without the aid of a mirror/but you still can’t achieve an erection without the aid of modern science.
A professor of food science at KU did the same thing a few years ago by going on a “Twinkie Diet”. Lost 27lbs in 6 weeks by eating nothing but Twinkies and Dorritos at about 1800 calories a day. The point is that losing weight has never been rocket science: eat less calories than you burn in activity. Its not about gluten, organic, toxins, chemicals, carbs, glycemics, GMOs, hormones, or vaccinations. Eat less, exercise more. Anybody trying to make it more complicated than that is trying to sell you something.
This is entirely possible and feasible. See the movie Fat Head on Netflix. I followed this and ended up dropping 50 lbs. I ended up getting too thin.
Yea, the comedian/dietician from the documentary Fat Head did this exact same thing and had the same results (fat loss) as well as pretty great lab values, during and after the challenge, much to the dismay of his physician.
Was this the same guy that was on the news talking about this, like 6 months ago? Or is The McDonalds diet really becoming popular as the article title suggests?
A a