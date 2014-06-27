This Woman Asked Designers In 25 Countries To Photoshop ‘Beauty’

Just as one man’s trash is another hobo’s treasure, so too is one person’s “hubba hubba” another human’s “ew, guy away from me, you hideous monster, or I’m calling the cops.” Journalist Esther Honig sent out the photo above of herself to graphic designers in more than 20 countries around the world, and asked them to edit it to make Honig look “beautiful.”
Freelancing platforms have allowed me to contract nearly 40 individuals, from more than 25 countries such as Sri Lanka, Ukraine, The Philippines, and Kenya. Some are experts in their field, others are purely amateur…They are intriguing and insightful in their own right; each one is a reflection of both the personal and cultural concepts of beauty that pertain to their creator. (Via)
Here’s what they came up with.
You can check out the rest there. It’s a shame they didn’t ask The Internet, the world’s most powerful country, to design one. We’re missing out on corgi eyebrows and Simpsons tattoos.
Honestly I don’t know how legit this is. I mean the point is well made, but some of those weren’t … done by professionals. US, India, Morocco, and Philippines especially stood out. The US one is #20, and /b/ could have done it better.
The Vietnam one was super interesting, in that the primary change was straightening her neck. They cleared up her skin and softened some lines, but I’m pretty sure Photoshop pros do that kind of thing reflexively.
You need to include the actual countries that these came from. Her idea wasn’t to get a professionally done picture, but to see what each country thought as beautiful & presentable. They sent her some extreme changes & she was surprised at the various opinions she received.
This wasn’t a test on Photoshop abilities, this was a way to see differing opinions on beauty.
