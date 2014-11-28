This Woman Is Contacting The Moms Of Boys Who Threaten To Rape Her On Facebook

With all due respect to Explosions In the Sky, the Earth can be a cold, dead place, especially on Twitter, where receiving rape threats is a too-common part of many women’s lives. Alanah Pearce, a game reviewer from Australia, got tired of seeing “young boys” tweeting the terrible things they were going to do to her, so she did something about it: she contacted their moms.
Or in text form:
“Hi Anna, I don’t know you, but I was wondering if [blanked-out] is your son?”
“Yes he is. Why?”
“I have never met him before, but he sent me a concerning message to my public Facebook page today that I was wondering if you might be interested in discussing with him.” *screengrab*
“Omg, little sh*t. I’M SO SORRY. YES I WILL TALK TO HIM!” (Via)
Moms, talk to your little sh*ts before they turn into trolls. Thank you.
Excellent — I love it. It’s about time those crappy little boys learn how to grow into MEN. There’s a batch of guys out there who get MORE pleasure out of being stalkers and cybersexters than they EVER will having sex. Forget about making love to anyone — they just never mature enough — there’s a huge abundance of 60 and 70 year olds who are just as bad!. Then they whine and whine because they want to know what females WANT!!! And ask why nobody wants to date them!!! Try treating a woman like a human being, whydoncha? It’s ticking us females OFF!!!
I applaud this women!! This is an epidemic everywhere! Either moms aren’t bringing up their boys to respect women, or these boys are just sick humans! And of course then you get the girls doing their sexting and nude photos, ( at age 14!!!,) It has gotten way outta hand! The internet is not anonymous!! As far as what Sharon Harris says about the older men, I had to laugh, cause it’s so damn true!!!
Sometimes the old ways are the best ways. When a kid fucks up, tell his Mom.
She’s immature but not the misogynistic assholes threatening her? How about you advise them not to threaten women with rape and violence because they dare to have an opinion.
no she shouldn’t. letting little shit’s get away with threatening her with violence isn’t mature. doing what you can to stop them is exactly the best thing to do.
more women should be standing up and smacking these boys down.
Well played ma’am, well played. (although if a parent refers to their child as a “little sh*t” to a perfect stranger, I’m going to guess that learning that making rape threats is a really bad thing was probably never a household priority).
I’m an Aussie and calling them that pretty much means they are going to be hearing from mum AND dad; or at least it used back in the day. Used a little differently there.
So she emasculated her internet trolls by tattling to their mommies? Yeah real badass grown up behavior. I’m sure any little psycho misogynist with rape on their mind will respond in a mature way once they get grounded and scolded by their moms.
OMG, the real horror is that these poor guys will be emasculated by the woman they threatened with rape! They are the real victims. Won’t someone think of the men!
My apologies. Yes, clearly men’s feelings should never be thought about.
Shouldn’t the point to prevent people from being (or feeling) victimized in the first place?
How is emasculating internet trolls in real life raising men who don’t rape?
So, what happens to internet trolls is “real life” what what happens to women expressing themselves is just fake?
So… we’re going with the Bobby Knight technique?
I knew That Guy would show up eventually. Never be That Guy.
I actually thought this was kind of funny before I realized that this will not correct their behavior and will more likely lead to them continuing to behave in this way.
What I’m saying is that this was not a good way to deal with people who threaten someone with rape/aggression. This is an act of (passive) aggression. Aggression is typically met by aggressive people with more aggression.
Maybe you stop the 3 little shits who don’t understand rape threats aren’t tolerable.
But what if that 4th is not just a little immature shit? What if they have the upbringing conducive to become a woman hating power rapist? Maybe part of that upbringing is the overbearing mother you just spilled those beans to.
Maybe this seems empowering and like some sort of convoluted “social justice action” response now but do you think that a rapist would respond well to being emasculated by their mother? What I’ve been told about rapists is they probably wouldn’t like it.
How do violent rapists tend to act when they’re angry, embarrassed and not in control? My understanding is they get more rapey.
Who pays for that? The woman upset by the threats on the internet? She might get more threats because of retaliation. These trolls might even decide to find some more women to threaten so they can feel better. Maybe they take this well and learn their lesson. Hopefully that’s all they do to regain their sense of power but if it’s not who pays for it? Not a woman on the internet.
But you know it’s just embarrassing some internet trolls LOLLOOLLOOL!!!
I didn’t realize what controversy this was connected to. Ugh did not mean to step in this.
You’re assuming that they’re all little rapists, and not what most of them probably are, little shits who don’t understand the nature or gravity of what they’re doing.
At any rate, I haven’t heard you come up with a better solution. If shaming or punishment from parents shuts some of them up or helps some them mature a little because their actions are no longer anonymous, then so much the better.
If these really are kids, then you bet their mothers ought to know.
Thank you to the author of this article for NOT trying to drag a certain controversy into this like the guy from Jezebel did. I guess your reward is not getting made a fool of by on twitter by Alannah Pierce like the Jezebel guy did.
But really its about ethics in game journalism.
Alanah, what’s all this about calling their MOM’S? didn’t you consult BOTH parents? or did you only find it necessary to consult their MOMS?
Why does it bother you so much that she spoke to their MOMS? Perhaps, since they’re threatening violence against WOMEN, she thought it might be a good idea for the WOMEN who raised them to be made aware. Is that really the thing you’re gonna focus on?
If I had a son, who typed some shit like that, i’d have to fight the urge to freakin kill him. What I would do, I’d shave his head bald and his eye brows off. take him to a rape crisis center and have him explain to everyone in counseling what he said. i would make him wear neon orange dickies and flip flops everywhere. no video games, or tech other than computers to do research for the papers he would write. after all that, I’d make the trip to see the person he threaten. He would then apologize. i would then leave it up to that person if he’d been punish enough. after all of that, i’d whoop his little ass!!
IF i had a kid who pulled this shit, I would simply toss the router and turn off the wifi. I’d replace all the computers in the house with K-pros and shit running windows 98. If they need to do research for school, they can go to the fucking library.
Honestly if i was a parent i would not care.Teenage boys will be teenage boys who say and do dumb stuff and if they were not out actually raping women and felt like trolling just to be a dick then whatever.Hell when i was his age we had our version of trolling through prank phone calls. If anything if he was unlucky enough to not get away with it and had somebody who took time out their life to report kids being dumb i would just say don’t be dumb enough to do this again and have me hear about it cuz then im grounding you for being a dumbass to get in trouble for the same shit and get caught
Or: we can grow as a society and teach young men that rape AND rape threats are both bad.
Please do not reproduce. Like ever. Go to a doctor and get everything tied up. All the reproducing bits. All of them.
Well then I’m glad you’re not a parent. And never become one.
Your version of prank phone calls was calling women up and threatening to rape them?
Then I’m sorry no one pulled you up by the short hairs and straightened you out. If that’s what you were doing, then you were scaring the shit out of people and you shouldn’t have gotten away with it no matter how much you may want to chalk it up to immature behavior.
If that’s what you are describing, then you got away with felony crimes, not childish pranks.
When you were ‘his age’, you didn’t have total anonymity, and you probably actually did get caught a lot more than kids do today. So yes, while I’m sure as a teenage boy you were a total dick, but you had corrective influences always at play (either by parents, favorite mentors, or even your own social group) It helped you ‘mature’ over time. The “young boys” on Twitter don’t have corrective influences, and they will grow up into adult men who don’t understand that this is unacceptable.
This woman is my hero.
Fucking awesome. As a firm supporter of the Patriarchy, I abhor violence or threatening speech against women. As this is a womens issue, Its good that she reached out to the mother. The father would have had to beat his ass. Im guessing he dosnt have a father though, cause no one taught him how to talk to women.
You mention you are a supporter of ‘patriarchy’ — I want to point out that many men who follow that school of thought are the ones directly responsible for teaching their boys to treat women like second-class citizens. Either the men themselves are man-pigs who act like their wives are pet babymakers, or they don’t understand you can’t teach chivalry outside of a bubble, because a boy’s peers will corrupt the lesson. One of the first lessons a young boy would learn is, “I get it, I’m superior, I have the authority and power,” and that gets followed up with, “I am supposed to express my power or I’m not a man.” Even if that’s not your intent, that’s the inevitable result when you enforce a strict hierarchy. I personally have seen some boys with this mentality become incredibly perplexed when confronted with women who won’t submit to a patriarchal system, and they react with hatred, bigotry, malignancy, or outright violence, because they don’t know what else to do.
Wow. I’m surprised the mother didn’t scream and call for her head on a plate. Good on you Ms. Pearce.
If going to the parents doesn’t work, maybe telling their bosses would.
What about the teenage girls who go online and bully other girls as well? Would this have been a big of a deal if it were a girl who was harassing a guy and him telling her mother?
Good on her!! And I hope their moms hospitalize the little bastards. To paraphrase the late Bernie Mac, if you’re old enough to make a rape threat, then by god, you’re old enough to get thugged up!!
Talk to him! My old dear would’ve kick the absolute cunt out of me if I did that as a kid!
Sounds perfectly appropriate. I have a question: why are twitter and other online threats not investigated by police and the threateners arrested? If someone threatened to rape and kill you in person or over the phone that’s pretty darn illegal.
Umm…considering how these idiots act online, what makes you think they were raised by someone who would actually do something to make them better?
I think it’s great that she’s doing this but sadly if these little subhumans had parents who gave a sh*t this wouldn’t be happening in the first place.
Since this is Australia, I advise this woman to press charges and ask the court to give them a choice: either they apologize and get community service and probation or they are dumped into the Outback and have to walk across the continent shackled. Then a prison term. Woman of the Year right here! Of course here in America, the parents either won’t do anything or use her for harassment of their spoiled angel. If my kid did this, the gaming consoles will be at the pawnshop and everything on the phones and computers would be monitored very closely….also social media would be shut down.
