This Woman Is Next-Level Fantastic When It Comes To Facebook Cover Photos

I don’t know who “Nikki” is. I’ve never met her and probably never will, but no matter, I GET her. Or at least the her that’s the best at choosing pop culture-themed Facebook cover photos. Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Monty Python, Rick and Morty (!), The Room — all your TV show and movie obsessions are there, with Nikki interacting with everything from the MST3K robots and the Meeseeks.

Nikki, who didn’t make her last name public (for fear of marriage proposals, probably), is the best thing I’ve seen on Facebook since the ad that told me I could lose how much weight in only 37 seconds?!?

