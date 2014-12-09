A Horny Man Texted The Wrong Number Asking For Nudes, So The Recipient Made Him Draw Adorable Animals

Sex makes the people who desperately want it do terribly stupid things. Sometimes, whenever an uninterested third party becomes involved (emphasis on “uninterested” here), those dumb things become hilarious things. Consider the recent example set by Joe Veix, a writer for Death And Taxes.

After receiving the initial texts, Veix had an idea:

Rather than be a kind person and simply tell him he had a wrong number, I pretended to be the girl he met, and played hard to get….The conversation waned, and I went to sleep. The next morning, Dre started texting again, asking me to download a messaging app to send him “some sexy pics.” Well, alright. I told him I’d send the sexy pics, under one condition: That he draw a cat.

Dre obliged with a drawing that “came out great.” Yet Veix remained unsatisfied, so he pressed the prank further and asked for more. All things being equal, hilarity ensued.

If there’s anything the internet has taught me over the years, it’s that there are two types of assholes. This story demonstrates one at the expense of some creep who desires the other.

Source: Death And Taxes