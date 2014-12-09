A Horny Man Texted The Wrong Number Asking For Nudes, So The Recipient Made Him Draw Adorable Animals

#Pranks
News & Culture Writer
12.09.14 7 Comments

Sex makes the people who desperately want it do terribly stupid things. Sometimes, whenever an uninterested third party becomes involved (emphasis on “uninterested” here), those dumb things become hilarious things. Consider the recent example set by Joe Veix, a writer for Death And Taxes.

After receiving the initial texts, Veix had an idea:

Rather than be a kind person and simply tell him he had a wrong number, I pretended to be the girl he met, and played hard to get….The conversation waned, and I went to sleep. The next morning, Dre started texting again, asking me to download a messaging app to send him “some sexy pics.”

Well, alright. I told him I’d send the sexy pics, under one condition: That he draw a cat.

Dre obliged with a drawing that “came out great.” Yet Veix remained unsatisfied, so he pressed the prank further and asked for more. All things being equal, hilarity ensued.

If there’s anything the internet has taught me over the years, it’s that there are two types of assholes. This story demonstrates one at the expense of some creep who desires the other.

Source: Death And Taxes

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pranks
TAGSdrawing animalsNudesPRANKSwrong number

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP