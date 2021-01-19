In a perhaps over-confident move, Tiger King star Joe Exotic‘s legal team already has a limo waiting in the event that President Donald Trump pardons the controversial zoo-owner who’s currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted over a murder-for-hire plot. While there’s no guarantee that Exotic’s name will be on the list of over 100 people that Trump is planning to pardon before leaving office, his legal team is convinced that their client will be released, and they’re ready to pull out all of the stops to celebrate. In addition to the limo, Exotic’s team is ready to make sure the convicted animal abuser is looking sharp as he hits the town for… a McRib? Via Metro:

‘‘I’ve got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.’

As one last incentive for Trump, Exotic’s team says pardoning the Tiger King star will “take most of the limelight away” from Joe Biden’s inauguration. While that definitely won’t happen, it is the kind of thing that Trump would believe could happen, so well played. That being said, the confidence from Exotic’s legal team is surprising considering the star recently sued the Department of Justice back in December over claims that his pardon request was denied without being brought to Trump’s attention. So far, his legal team has offered little in the way of details on how that situation has improved to the point where they now have a limo waiting, so Exotic can get crunked on McRibs.

