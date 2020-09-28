TikTok Has Been Spared Being Banned In The U.S. By Trump — For Now

TikTok — which has become of the most popular social media and video sharing apps — was supposed to be yanked from U.S. app stores this weekend, having drawn the ire of President Donald Trump. But those worried that that would bring an end to a program that’s only gained in popularity during the quarantine era can breathe a sigh of relief: A federal judge has put a stop to that, at last for now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols gave TikTok a temporary reprieve after its owner, ByteDance, successfully argued against Trump’s ruling. Back in August, the Trump administration had claimed the app was a national security threat, alleging that the Chinese-owned company was poaching users’ information. He’d ordered that it find a new American owner by mid-September. The company had been working with Oracle and Walmart, but the deadline passed without a finalized deal.

But TikTok was able to convince Nichols, who was appointed by Trump, to give them some more time. As per THR:

“The company argues that Trump’s ban exceeds presidential authority, violates users’ First Amendment rights, and because it’s arbitrary and capricious, also flouts the Administrative Procedures Act. TikTok adds that the ban amounts to impermissible regulation of users’ “personal communications” and was not “motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election.”

They also argued that there was no proof that the Chinese government was tapping into user data.

Had Trump’s ban gone into effect as planned, TikTok would vanish from app stores over the next six weeks, and current users would not receive updates. After that the app would have likely disappeared from the United States altogether. Current users, of course, would still have access to the app, but there would be no more updates. Ironically, argued TikTok lawyer John Hall, that would prove a threat, as updates often include security updates that protect users from predators.

So for now, TikTok is saved, ready to fight another day against a president who reportedly barely pays taxes because he can’t. Let’s celebrate with the latest TikTok blockbuster:



So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

(Via THR)