While TikTok’s “for you” page might be filled with countless content creators making things the algorithm knows you love, the popular social media app is making it even easier for you to branch out and find users and types of content you never even knew existed. Earlier today, TikTok revealed its new “creator discover list,” a feature spotlighting the app’s various “icons, innovators, foodies, change-makers, and originators.” For those wondering just how the content creators who made the cut were rounded up, the list was reportedly compiled by examining metrics such as a creator’s “engagement, views, video creations, account growth, likes,” and “interactions with followers” as well as by evaluation which “creators and content have sparked conversations both on and off the app,” according to a TikTok spokesperson (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While using metrics in order to promote certain creators has always been a hot issue on the internet — namely over on YouTube, where the metrics used have been criticized for shifting frequently or being a bit, well, arbitrary — if we’re to trust TikTok’s process, the new feature also helps fix a glaring issue TikTok’s had for quite some time: giving credit where credit is due. While stars like Addison Rae, Tabitha Brown, Bella Poarch, and countless others have notably helped the app rise in popularity and created some of the internet’s most popular trends, many have questioned whether TikTok has been giving the stars their due credit for their work on the site. Thanks to their new “creator discover list,” it seems like the app is finally drawing attention to the biggest names drawing people over to the app.

As of the new feature’s debut, there are five potential categories highlighted creators can fall into: icons, innovators, originators, foodies, and change-makers. Over on their official site, TikTok broke down what each category means, explaining that icons are creators who are “well-known up and down the [for you page] and outside of TikTok” (such as the aforementioned Brown and Poarch), innovators are “pioneers in their fields” that are “constantly pushing boundaries,” and originators are creator’s who have “started viral dances, sounds, aesthetics, and more.” Lastly, the foodie category shows off chefs adding a “creative spin” to food-related content, while change-makers are advocates and educators who aren’t afraid to “speak up and speak out.”

While TikTok has yet to announce how frequently (or if) the list will be updated, there’s no denying it’s a big step for the platform and could help their creators find greater success. If you’re looking for new folks to follow, the complete creator discover list is below:

Icon Creators

Boman Martinez-Reid, @Bomanizer

Leo Gonzalez, @LeoGonzall

Christina Najjar, @tinx

Challan Trishann, @challxn

Mark Gaetano, @snarkymarky

Christopher Olsen & Ian Paget, @chris & @Ianpaget_

Juliana Olaleye, @flossybaby

Brittany Broski, @Brittany_Broski

Tabitha Brown, @iamtabithabrown

Bella Poarch, @bellapoarch

Innovator Creators

Billy Yue, @8illy

Kyne Santos, @onlinekyne

Devon Rodriguez, @devonrodriguezart

Jasmine Chiswell, @jasminechiswell

Shaquille Edwards, @PiffMarti

Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylanogueira

Science Akbar, @king.science

Parker Locke, @parkerlocke

Maddi Winter, @maddiwinter

Wisdom Kaye, @Wisdm8

Foodie Creators

Jonathan Kung, @Chefjonkung

Violet Witchel, @Violet.cooks

Ahmad Alzahabi, @Thegoldenbalance

Hajar Larbah, @moribyan

Joanne Molinaro, @thekoreanvegan

Newton Nguyen, @newt

Ana M Regalado, @saltycocina

Gabrielle Williams, @gabby.jaye

Sulhee Jessica Woo, @sulheejessica

Robert Lucas, @thesweetimpact

Changemaker Creators

Jesús Morales, @juixxe

Taylor Jones, @taylorcassidyj

Alexis Nelson, @alexisnikole

Joel Bervell, @joelbervell

Zachary & Patrick Valentine, @valentinebrothers

Ebony & Denise Nunez, @Team2Moms

Shirley Raines, @Beauty2thestreetz

Scarlet May, @Scarlet_may.1

Remi Bader, @remibader

James Jones, @notoriouscree

Originator Creators

Jalaiah Harmon, @jalaiahharmon

Joseph Davidson, @supvano

Antonio Neville, @HeyTonyTV

Tracy Joseph, @Tracy.oj

Ronald Michel, @Rony_boyy

Katherine Florence, @katieflorence

Keara Wilson, @keke.janajah

Wayne Mears, @natures_food

Makayla Did, @makayladid

Antoni Bumba, @antonibumba