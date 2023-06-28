There’s really no pithy, clever way to break this news so we’re just going to say it: Tim Burton is dating Monica Bellucci.

Yes, that Tim Burton. The Tim Burton responsible for Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and a slew of other iconic films on which suburban coth kids have built their personalities. And yes, that Monica Bellucci. The Monica Bellucci who played both a Bond girl and a bride of Dracula, the Italian actress and model repeatedly dubbed one of the most beautiful women in the world. Apparently, rumors have been swirling regarding the pair’s secret romance for some time. In 2021, Bellucci presented Burton with a lifetime achievement award at the Lumière Film Festival in France. Months later, the two would be snapped kissing outside a Paris hotel and touring Madrid in matching outfits — all black, of course.

But it’s only now, thanks to an Elle France profile, that Bellucci is confirming their relationship. In discussing her role in Burton’s upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, the actress had this to say about the prolific director:

“What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” she began. “It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life … I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins.”

Bellucci also shared what she loves about her new beau’s artistic sensibilities saying, “I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving. Tim Burton’s films talk about that a lot.”

So, yeah. We’re not sure what this news adds to your day other than pure shock value and maybe the hopeful notion that being weird and sensitive and a bit of a genius is actually all it takes to get the girl? Good for you, Tim.

