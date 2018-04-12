‘Time’ Magazine Is Once Again Trolling Trump With Its New ‘Stormy’ Cover

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.12.18

Getty Image

The scandal and constant reports of chaos from within the Donald Trump presidency reached a nadir this week with the FBI raid of Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen. Incredibly, the raid is thought to be completely separate from the whole Russia collusion investigation, but regarding payments possibly made with campaign finances to silence stories about everything from alleged affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Access Hollywood tapes, and a former Trump Tower doorman who we now know was paid off in 2015 over rumors of an illegitimate child.

It’s like, bad bad, and you have to wonder how much longer Trump can keep going like this, even as he continues to escalate tensions with Russia and Syria.

As such, the cover for this Friday’s new issue of Time magazine plays off of the turmoil in the Oval Office with a very tongue-in-cheek one word caption.

If it looks familiar, the cover is actually a throwback to the February 27, 2017 cover titled “Nothing to See Here,” both illustrated by Brooklyn-based artist Tim O’Brien for Time, whose work has appeared on over two dozen covers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpSTORMY DANIELSTIME

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 33 mins ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP