TLC’s Facebook Wall Is Littered With Schadenfreude-Tastic ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Hate

Usually when a sentence begins, “I like most of your shows, TLC,” my blood begins to boil, which leads to…well, I’m not sure, actually — I never learned how the whole blood thing work. THANKS, TLC. But today, us TLC haters have something in common with the multiple-comma-using, misspelled-words-addicted TLC apologists: we both think Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — which, FYI, has it own series of ringtones — is the worst thing in the history of ever. Sure, that Caligula fellow did a lot of terrible things, but he NEVER said the phrase “vajiggle jaggle,” like Honey Boo Boo’s perpetual derp-face of a mother, the tastefully named Momma, did last night.

And boy are the TLC fans mad.

All taken from TLC’s Facebook page:

TLC you have reached a new low.I Just put TLC on parental control. Don’t want my children watching the REPULSIVE TRASH that you call a “new show”. Shame on you for airing a show like HONEY BOO BOO. It’s Disgusting!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

TLC-Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo, needs to go go!!!! You should really be ashamed for airing something so disgusting!

Most of your shows are awesome. However, I felt myself losing brain cells while watching only 10 minutes of the new show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”. You need to seriously reconsider this as part of your line up. This is entertainment???

I love most of the shows you have on your station……but, everyonce in awhile I think “WHAT ARE YOU THINKING”!!!!!!!! This Honey Boo Boo is the worse — stupidesr thing I have ever heard of in my life……some of us in life have education and manners and this is pathic…….please rethink this idea,,,,,,,,

Once upon a time The Learning Channel used to have worthwhile programs — but no more, as it has joined Arts and Entertainment Network in showing little but dreck. “Honey Boo Boo” is a new low. Why would anyone watch that family? I wasted 15 minutes of my time wondering if it would really be as disgusting as it appeared to be in the adverts — it was. No more TLC for me!

I must say I am really appauld by this Honey Boo Boo show. This show definitely needs to be off the air. You will find more people who do not like this show, than you will find that actually like it. The children are really going to need therapy from here on out as well. This family is very disgusting and not well mannered at all. The way June walks around acting all high and mighty, and making fun of others is a total disgrace. I for one, have already e-mailed her through her facebook account, which is under June Shannon. This show needs to be off for good. I would not even want to be a television station that shows this sort of trash.

Honey Boo-Boo makes me not want to watch TLC anymore!!

There’s so much more at the source. Check it out — it feels so good.

(Banner via) (Via)