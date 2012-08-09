TLC’s Facebook Wall Is Littered With Schadenfreude-Tastic ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Hate

Usually when a sentence begins, “I like most of your shows, TLC,” my blood begins to boil, which leads to…well, I’m not sure, actually — I never learned how the whole blood thing work. THANKS, TLC. But today, us TLC haters have something in common with the multiple-comma-using, misspelled-words-addicted TLC apologists: we both think Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — which, FYI, has it own series of ringtones — is the worst thing in the history of ever. Sure, that Caligula fellow did a lot of terrible things, but he NEVER said the phrase “vajiggle jaggle,” like Honey Boo Boo’s perpetual derp-face of a mother, the tastefully named Momma, did last night.
And boy are the TLC fans mad.
All taken from TLC’s Facebook page:
TLC you have reached a new low.I Just put TLC on parental control. Don’t want my children watching the REPULSIVE TRASH that you call a “new show”. Shame on you for airing a show like HONEY BOO BOO. It’s Disgusting!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
TLC-Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo, needs to go go!!!! You should really be ashamed for airing something so disgusting!
Most of your shows are awesome. However, I felt myself losing brain cells while watching only 10 minutes of the new show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”. You need to seriously reconsider this as part of your line up. This is entertainment???
I love most of the shows you have on your station……but, everyonce in awhile I think “WHAT ARE YOU THINKING”!!!!!!!! This Honey Boo Boo is the worse — stupidesr thing I have ever heard of in my life……some of us in life have education and manners and this is pathic…….please rethink this idea,,,,,,,,
Once upon a time The Learning Channel used to have worthwhile programs — but no more, as it has joined Arts and Entertainment Network in showing little but dreck. “Honey Boo Boo” is a new low. Why would anyone watch that family? I wasted 15 minutes of my time wondering if it would really be as disgusting as it appeared to be in the adverts — it was. No more TLC for me!
I must say I am really appauld by this Honey Boo Boo show. This show definitely needs to be off the air. You will find more people who do not like this show, than you will find that actually like it. The children are really going to need therapy from here on out as well. This family is very disgusting and not well mannered at all. The way June walks around acting all high and mighty, and making fun of others is a total disgrace. I for one, have already e-mailed her through her facebook account, which is under June Shannon. This show needs to be off for good. I would not even want to be a television station that shows this sort of trash.
Honey Boo-Boo makes me not want to watch TLC anymore!!
Was it the “boo boo” in the title that took it too far?? I don’t understand.
Honey Boo Boo has been to two separate bars in my college town, here’s a link to an article about one [www.wtoc.com] Seriously, this girl is gonna have issues.
Thank Christ some of the people who ordinarily “enjoy” this kind of programming find this reprehensible… Someone needs to stop this train. It cannot end well. I watched Idiocracy, and hoped the shows displayed there were only a joke. Every “Honey Boo Boo” brings us closer to that, and with less humor.
I hope some day a company comes out with Brondo; The Thirst Mutilator.
Brawndo – it’s what plants crave. It’s got electrolytes.
They should re-title this thing “How To Make a Stripper.”
You have more faith in her future than I do.
If you really wanna see how low this network is going, go look at their Facebook page and witness at least 3 NEW SHOWS, 2 of which are pregnancy shows, and the other the conjoined twin series. Is there honestly nothing else TLC can present it’s viewers? Since when did teen pregnancy become such a hot item to market and sell? Isn’t it supposedt to be oh, I don’t know, A REGRETTABLE DECISION FOR YOUR DAUGHTER TO BE 16 AND PREGNANT? Let’s throw in the show where the mother is pregnant at the same time as well. That way we are now able to connect the parental/teenage age gap between the two and have a show where an irresponsible mother can “bond” with her even more of a irresponsible daughter. Just absolutely makes me sick, this garbage, this network needs to burn in the pits of television hell along with MTV, VH1, and CMT. If I’m missing anymore, plese feel free to cast them down there as well.
Here comes Honey Boo Boo show is disgusting, indecent, vulgar, lacking in good manners, gross, irritating, annoying, abominable, awful, creepy, detestable, distasteful, foul, ghastly, gruesome, hateful, hideous, horrid, grotesque, harsh, nauseating, unbecoming, repulsive, sickening, repugnant, unimpressive, filthy, tasteless, and an abomination against decent family values. Even the little piglet wants to get away from that family. TLC I will never trust you again. You make me sick…
I have a new show concept. Imagine that The Duggar’s adopt Alan and try to
Duggarize her the show could be called Honey Boo Boo child and Glitzy “DO”
the DUGGAR’S for a dollar
People!!!! Are you really that bothered???? You have a choice and everything in this world is not going to be the way you want it. Guess what: the world is not perfect!!! This family is probably not like you but; really??? Now the Kardashians….. That is not real and a waste. This is little miss sunshine meets the South!!!
I feel sorry for them all. Why hate them so? They are uneducated and NOT hateful. Just ignorant and sad. GOD Bless them. I wish them the best which means help with their manners…
I agree. The Kardashians are applauded for what? THAT is who should be disliked. THEY know better!
I detest the Honey Boo Boo whole situation – when did we go back to the stone age where no manners or any form of functuality in that family at all-seriously she’s already overweight at her age- its revolting