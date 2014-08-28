Today Is Brought To You By This Giant Ice Dildo At Someone’s Wedding

Today’s internet gem comes to you via Reddit, where a guy posted “My friends had a dolphin ice statue at their wedding this weekend. It looked great till the flippers started to melt.”

You know, I place the blame squarely on the shoulders of the ice sculptor here. You’d think any licensed, responsible ice sculptor would sit their clients down and say: “While I can certainly make you an ice sculpture shaped like a dolphin, just be aware that there’s a good chance it’s going to look like a big blue dick as it starts to melt.”

Jeez. It’s like no one takes any pride in their craft anymore.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, the people of Reddit already beat me to the more obvious jokes:

Good Lord, he’s grasping it wrong. $100 says he’ll get tennis elbow. Dildolphin? Get that to a bachelorette party as quickly as possible. Does it have blue balls too?

(Via Huffington Post)