Tom Hiddleston Will Fight Giant Monsters On ‘Skull Island’

Tom Hiddleston (and how he’s not called T-Hiddles on the Internet is beyond me) is arguably the breakout star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for excellent reason; his Loki is a surprisingly layered and complex villain, and gets all the best jokes to boot. And, according to the Hollywood Reporter, we’re going to see what he’s like as a pulp hero, courtesy of the King Kong prequel Skull Island.

Essentially, Hiddleston is bidding to become the next giant star. He’s already got an Oscar bait movie on the horizon, he’s starring in a high-end horror movie for Guillermo Del Toro, and now he’s going for leading a studio tentpole.

It’s not really clear what Skull Island will actually be about, but it’s a King Kong prequel, and whenever we’ve visited Kong’s home in the past, it’s been full of giant animals. So it’s safe to assume Hiddleston and his costars will be fighting giant bugs, other giant animals, and probably a few dinosaurs, not to mention the absurdly unstable geology of the area.

So it’ll be like Jurassic Park, but taking place sometime in the 1920s. Yeah, we’ll buy all the tickets to that, please.