While there were many voices that stood in defiance of Saturday’s March For Our Lives, including many vocal second amendment defenders, none got more attention than Tomi Lahren. The blonde right-wing firebrand who has made a name for herself thanks to her controversial monologues and far-right talking points was clearly no fan of March For Our Lives or the push for gun control. This is no surprise, of course, but a glance at Lahren’s Twitter account shows she spent the better part of Saturday criticizing the marches and questioning the motivation behind it.

Simply being anti-NRA is not a solution. March FOR something, not just against everything. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 24, 2018

The issue with this tweet that many were quick to point out is how the motives and goals of the march were pretty clear. It’s right in the name of the march itself:

Literally called March FOR Our Lives. 🤦 https://t.co/qJqDo1uxTR — VoteVets (@votevets) March 24, 2018

Oh FOR fuck's sake, it's called #MarchFOROurLives — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) March 24, 2018

MarchFORourlives. For. Our. Lives. FOR. FOR FOR FOR FOR FOR. For. For. FORFORFORFORFORFORFORFORFORFOR. For. For Our Lives. It's called the MARCHFOROURLIVES. Good talk. https://t.co/VbOZVsi4vY — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) March 24, 2018

The March is for saving lives, Tabletop Linen. It’s a pretty big something. — Yeah. Notsomuch. (@Cycle4) March 25, 2018

March for OUR LIVES — Jeff 🦂 Smith (@Schmitontwit) March 24, 2018