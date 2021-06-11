Fox News making up a controversy to kill time is as American as apple pie, especially if the controversy is about apple pie.

Recently, academic and author Raj Patel wrote an article for the Guardian about “today’s food justice fights” using apple pie as an example. “Resting on gingham cloth, a sugar-crusted apple pie cools on the window sill of a midwestern farmhouse. Nothing could be more American,” Patel wrote. “Not that apples are particularly American. Apples were first domesticated in central Asia, making the journey along the Silk Road to the Mediterranean four thousand years ago.” He also traced back the “bloody and international origins” of sugar and the recipe itself, writing, “The apple pie is as American as stolen land, wealth, and labour. We live its consequences today.”

Patel is not trying to “cancel” apple pie. He’s making a point about how many things we think of as being quintessentially American have a complicated past. You can agree or disagree with the article, but please don’t do what Tomi Lahren did and make it about cancel culture. “Cartoon characters, patriotic and historic symbols, statues, names, food brands, and now apple pie,” the conservative commentator said during her “Final Thoughts” segment on Fox Nation. “In 2021, it’d be easier to name off the things the Left doesn’t find racist.” Then came the bumper sticker-worthy kicker: “Keep your cancel culture paws off our apple pie!” As far as manufactured outrages go, it’s no Potato Head.

First they came for apple pie, and I did not speak out—because I was more of a lemon meringue guy pic.twitter.com/pCVhdZfWsX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2021

<rushes to invest in apple pie corporations, whatever exactly those are, will figure it out later> https://t.co/1bsshVbyVC — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) June 11, 2021

Well, they are hoping their constituents won't learn of it. Fox News is airing some nonsense about their new favorite boogeyman, Critical Race Theory, and some nonsense about apple pie. — jan marie (@i_am_jan_marie) June 11, 2021

Fox News: "The Woke" say eating apple pie is racist, Daily Mail/NY Post screaming similar headlines.

So I read the article, it's a considered piece on the hidden costs of food production. "Woke" examples are invented by the intellectually dishonest right. https://t.co/KDtsA4RucU — Ben Carrington (@BenHCarrington) June 11, 2021

If we use a materialist metaphysics, we are quickly approaching the point in which there are no more things to cancel. Everything will be cancelled and what then will Fox News do? https://t.co/axVov2UJo1 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 11, 2021

Well, people do say that something is 'as American as Apple Pie' so… https://t.co/WdVU6teUIr — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 11, 2021

https://t.co/Q3c86Z5e3C pic.twitter.com/qmemQkmDsC — c o m p e t i t i on (@shamuraishimmy) June 11, 2021

So does their chyron. Faux News is lazy and incompetent as are MOST of their people. Should be Bye Bye Fox. 😁 https://t.co/J7bCyx8Hfa — Max Stroke (@AmIRealToday) June 11, 2021

oh hell yeah here we go move over dr seuss https://t.co/YKnrq0RWlY — kilgore trout, offer expires june 31 (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 11, 2021

What outrage will Faux manufacturer next? https://t.co/7HmXOTUxNQ — P̲a̲m̲e̲l̲a̲ ̲G̲r̲o̲w̲ (@PamelaGrow) June 11, 2021

Faux really scraping the bottom of the barrel. https://t.co/bBr16WBtst — Kriste Kline😷🗳 (@KristeKline) June 11, 2021

Apple pie is the Dr. Seuss of Critical Race Theory!! https://t.co/noO7ZNejdZ — 30 to 50 Philosopher Kings (@Dupe1970) June 11, 2021

Omg they will do anything go get folks mad https://t.co/amKmOkZd1F — TreeHuggerGone (@gone_tree) June 11, 2021

NOOOO! A War on Apple Pie I'm still fighting on the battlefields of the War on Thanksgiving (you know, the one they conjured up when they wrung everything they could from the War on Christmas). https://t.co/2an1EH2ujE — NIK VENTURE (@NIK_VENTURE) June 11, 2021

Lahren also tweeted about the pie discourse (Homer voice: “Mmm… pie discourse”).

Imagine eating a good ole fashioned American pie and thinking to yourself, this reminds me of the “genocide of indigenous people.” The lunacy of the Left knows no bounds and we will discuss next on @OutnumberedFNC — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 11, 2021

Not even Don McLean’s favorite pie is “American pie.”