FOX NEWS
Viral

Tomi Lahren Tried To Manufacture Some Good Ol’ Fox News Outrage About The Left ‘Canceling’ Apple Pie, But No One Is Here For It

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Fox News making up a controversy to kill time is as American as apple pie, especially if the controversy is about apple pie.

Recently, academic and author Raj Patel wrote an article for the Guardian about “today’s food justice fights” using apple pie as an example. “Resting on gingham cloth, a sugar-crusted apple pie cools on the window sill of a midwestern farmhouse. Nothing could be more American,” Patel wrote. “Not that apples are particularly American. Apples were first domesticated in central Asia, making the journey along the Silk Road to the Mediterranean four thousand years ago.” He also traced back the “bloody and international origins” of sugar and the recipe itself, writing, “The apple pie is as American as stolen land, wealth, and labour. We live its consequences today.”

Patel is not trying to “cancel” apple pie. He’s making a point about how many things we think of as being quintessentially American have a complicated past. You can agree or disagree with the article, but please don’t do what Tomi Lahren did and make it about cancel culture. “Cartoon characters, patriotic and historic symbols, statues, names, food brands, and now apple pie,” the conservative commentator said during her “Final Thoughts” segment on Fox Nation. “In 2021, it’d be easier to name off the things the Left doesn’t find racist.” Then came the bumper sticker-worthy kicker: “Keep your cancel culture paws off our apple pie!” As far as manufactured outrages go, it’s no Potato Head.

Lahren also tweeted about the pie discourse (Homer voice: “Mmm… pie discourse”).

Not even Don McLean’s favorite pie is “American pie.”

Topics: #Fox NewsTags: , , , ,

Promoted Content

×