Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville seems to have no clue what damage his home state has wrought following a new controversial court ruling that declares embryos are children. As a staunchly pro-life Republican, Tuberville apparently thought the ruling would stop abortion, and he clearly had no idea that it actually made in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments untenable throughout the state.

“Yeah, I was all for it,” Tuberville proudly told a reporter outside a conservative event on Thursday via The Guardian. “We need to have more kids, we need to have an opportunity to do that, and I thought this was the right thing to do.”

“I think the big thing is right now, you protect – you go back to the situation and try to work it out to where it’s best for everybody,” Tuberville added. “I mean, that’s what – that’s what the whole abortion issue is about.”

However, Tuberville’s demeanor quickly changed when the reported noted that the ruling would have the opposite effect as IVF providers across the state announced they will no longer provide the process. Less IVF equals less kids, Tommy.

Senator Tuberville really has no idea what’s even being discussed. The people of Alabama chose this mess over Doug Jones. pic.twitter.com/u3gJLNpSkj — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 23, 2024

Via The Guardian:

“That’s a hard one,” Tuberville said when asked about IVF availability in Alabama. “It really is.” Tuberville said: “I’d have to look at what they’re agreeing to and not agreeing to. I haven’t seen that.”

Realizing that Tuberville obliviously walked into a mess, the senator’s office issued a statement clarifying that he does not support halting IVF procedures, which again, will make more babies, not less.