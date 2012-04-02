Tracy Morgan Explains Twitter

#Tracy Morgan #Twitter
Editor-in-Chief
04.02.12

I tend to not look favorably upon the Shorty Awards, mainly due to the fact that they seem to bring out the worst in some people on Twitter — namely the ones who pander relentlessly for nominations and votes. I mean, REALLY?

But I’m not completely incapable of warming to them, especially when they produce awesome promos like this one with Tracy Morgan. Is Tracy Morgan hosting the Shorty Awards next year or something? I have no idea — though if he did it’d be the best thing ever — but we should all hope that he is because he’d certainly be an upgrade from Rick Sanchez, who was the host the one time I attended the awards a couple of years ago.

Anyway, more Tracy Morgan in everything, PLEEZ!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tracy Morgan#Twitter
TAGSSHORTY AWARDStracy morganTwitter

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP