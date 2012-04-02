Tracy Morgan Explains Twitter

I tend to not look favorably upon the Shorty Awards, mainly due to the fact that they seem to bring out the worst in some people on Twitter — namely the ones who pander relentlessly for nominations and votes. I mean, REALLY?

But I’m not completely incapable of warming to them, especially when they produce awesome promos like this one with Tracy Morgan. Is Tracy Morgan hosting the Shorty Awards next year or something? I have no idea — though if he did it’d be the best thing ever — but we should all hope that he is because he’d certainly be an upgrade from Rick Sanchez, who was the host the one time I attended the awards a couple of years ago.

Anyway, more Tracy Morgan in everything, PLEEZ!