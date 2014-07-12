Tracy Morgan Is Suing Walmart Over Their Involvement In His Car Crash

Knuckle Beach’s very own Tracy Morgan is currently in a rehabilitation center, recovering from the June car crash that left one dead and Morgan in critical condition. The man driving the truck that crashed into their vehicle, Kevin Roper, was doing 65 in a 45 MPH zone, and according to a lawsuit Morgan filed against Roper’s employer, Walmart, he had been “awake for more than 24…hours.” There’s more.
In addition to claiming that Roper was exhausted when he crashed his 18-wheeler, the suit alleges he had driven more than 700 miles from his home in Jonesboro, Georgia, to a Walmart distribution center in Smyrna, Delaware, before beginning his shift.
“Walmart was careless and negligent in the ownership and operation of its motor vehicle, which caused Mr. Morgan to suffer severe personal injuries,” the suit reads.
Roper, who was driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident, was quickly approaching the company’s limit of 14 hours on the clock, and had been driving for nine hours and 37 minutes straight, investigators concluded. (Via)
The thing Tracy’s forgetting is that if they didn’t exhaust their drivers and make them work crazy shifts that no human should have to be subjected to, how would some random Walmart in Buttfudge, Alabama, get their weekly supply of bargain-bin copies of Hard to Watch?
The real victim here: fans of cinema.
It really does highlight the dangerous nature of being a truck driver, especially one that has to drive long runs. While there are Federally mandated rest periods, with the irregular schedule many of these drivers work, their body clocks are all screwed up and may get little to no rest. They end up endangering everyone they’re on the road with. When you’re a driver that primarily delivers to stores, you have some semblance of a schedule and can get proper rest. Even then, you may have a night in which you’re unable to sleep (especially if it’s the night before returning to work after off days). Driving drowsy is dangerous, but with truckers, if the wheels aren’t turning, they’re not making any money.
His jacket is made of ties.
You can’t sue Walmart, they’re already being sued. DOUBLE JEOPARDY!
Whoops make that DOUBLE INDEMNITY! Can’t even get my Tracy Jordan quotes right these days :(
Did anyone get the footage of the driver jumping out and asking Tracy if he’s scared?
No note of Millea or Fuqua? Why?