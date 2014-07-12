Tracy Morgan Is Suing Walmart Over Their Involvement In His Car Crash

Getty Image

Knuckle Beach’s very own Tracy Morgan is currently in a rehabilitation center, recovering from the June car crash that left one dead and Morgan in critical condition. The man driving the truck that crashed into their vehicle, Kevin Roper, was doing 65 in a 45 MPH zone, and according to a lawsuit Morgan filed against Roper’s employer, Walmart, he had been “awake for more than 24…hours.” There’s more.

In addition to claiming that Roper was exhausted when he crashed his 18-wheeler, the suit alleges he had driven more than 700 miles from his home in Jonesboro, Georgia, to a Walmart distribution center in Smyrna, Delaware, before beginning his shift. “Walmart was careless and negligent in the ownership and operation of its motor vehicle, which caused Mr. Morgan to suffer severe personal injuries,” the suit reads. Roper, who was driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident, was quickly approaching the company’s limit of 14 hours on the clock, and had been driving for nine hours and 37 minutes straight, investigators concluded. (Via)

The thing Tracy’s forgetting is that if they didn’t exhaust their drivers and make them work crazy shifts that no human should have to be subjected to, how would some random Walmart in Buttfudge, Alabama, get their weekly supply of bargain-bin copies of Hard to Watch?

The real victim here: fans of cinema.

Via NY Post