With Donald Trump officially set to accept the Republican nomination on Thursday night, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah decided to take out a full-page ad offering the president their “legal services,” should he lose the upcoming election.

The parody ad, which is no doubt at a dig at Trump’s infamous full-page ad demanding the death penalty for the Central Park Five in the 1990s, appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Washington Post on Thursday morning. The faux-legal services include several references to the president’s pending legal troubles and his propensity for encouraging people to drink bleach. The ad also includes a not-so-subtle dig at the president’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels: “We’ll get you off… and you won’t even have to pay us $130,000.”

In an amusing twist, the phone number on the ad actually works. Dialing the number leads to a pre-recorded prompt where you press 1 if you’re the president, and 2 if you’re not. Via Entertainment Weekly:

The option for Trump leads to a personalized message from Noah offering to send him to Uganda. “Hello, Mr. President. I’m Trevor Noah, managing partner of Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons,” he begins. “Have you ever been to Uganda, sir? It’s a beautiful country with a strong goat-based economy. And most important, it does extradite to the United States. At any time on or before Jan. 20, 2021 I can transport you and any members of your family you actually like to Uganda. I can provide this service for, I don’t know, $10 million. Let me know.”

The second option congratulates you for not being the president and provides a handy PSA on how and where to vote.

You can see the full page ad below:

Trevor Noah trolls Trump big time. Takes out this full page ad in today’s New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times. pic.twitter.com/ffceEQt3g8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

