On November 1, 2018, then-president Donald Trump famously attempted to send the country into a state of panic by announcing that the U.S. was under attack. “At this very moment, large, well-organized caravans of migrants are marching towards our southern border,” Trump said, noting that: “Some people call it an ‘invasion.’”

By “some people,” of course, Trump meant himself. And as for the caravans? Well, those groups of immigration-minded marauders never seemed to materialize. But if you’ve been watching Fox News lately, you might have noticed that the caravan brigade seems to be on the move again. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah couldn’t help but notice that, just like in 2018, these so-called caravans sure do love making their move during a midterm year. So he enlisted the help of singer Brian McKnight and his 1999 hit “Back at One” to lay out the situation as Fox News sees it and count the caravans coming our way.

It’s a midterm year so Fox News is starting Back at One pic.twitter.com/WyaocEhJy0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2022

It’s worth noting that none of the massive caravans Trump swore were headed our way like a swarm of murder hornets never seemed to materialize, or really be seen outside of Fox News. But the suggested threat was regularly trotted out by the then-president in order to justify both his much-beloved border wall as well as Draconian ideas for overhauling our country’s immigration policies.

Fox News’ dedicated coverage of these supposed groups of migrants grew so regular that even Shep Smith, who was then one of the network’s most prominent anchors, called bullsh*t on his own bosses and left the network in 2019. Coincidence? Doubtful.

You can watch the clip above.