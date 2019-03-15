Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beto O’Rourke threw his hat into an already overcrowded ring of 2020 presidential hopefuls this week, ending months of speculation as to whether or not he was planning to run. Or as Trevor Noah joked of the news on Thursday’s Daily Show, “There is an old African saying: If you keep quiet for long enough, you can hear a new Democrat join the presidential race.”

Whether or not he has a chance of winning is another thing, but it seems safe to say President Donald Trump perceives Beto as a threat, going by his reaction. “I’ve never seen so much hand movement,” Trump said in the Oval Office, when asked about the former Texas rep joining the race. “I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?'”

While it may be an unpopular opinion, Noah pointed out that Trump is not wrong. “He’s like a polite version of Eminem,” Noah quipped, after running video of O’Rourke campaigning in Iowa. “He kind of looks like one of those things at the car wash … that I sometimes have sex dreams about.”

That said, Noah admitted that Trump is quite literally the last person on earth who should be mocking someone for their hand gestures. “I mean every single Trump speech looks like he’s conducting every orchestra on the world, at the same time,” Noah pointed out. “In fact, if the race comes down to Trump verses Beto, the debates are going to look like every fighting game we remember from the arcade,” he joked, before running a debate-fight simulation of the two.

At any rate, 2020 is not going to be a boring year, we can say that for sure.