As Donald Trump continues his 2024 presidential campaign, which started barely two seconds after the 2022 midterm elections, the former president has released a dark video (literally and figuratively) letting everyone know that they’re going to be murdered into oblivion by World War III if he doesn’t defeat Joe Biden.

No exaggeration, that’s literally the gist of the entire message. Trump doesn’t talk about his policies or address pressing topics like the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, he just gets right to shouting about all-out war and the destruction of America. Also, for some reason, he appears to be sitting in the dark? It’s all very weird.

Trump says if we don’t elect him president we are all going to die. pic.twitter.com/RlZ1AWfF6i — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 13, 2023

Here’s the text in case you don’t want to squint at an old man yelling with the lights off:

This time in the history of our country, WORLD WAR III IS LOOMING LIKE NEVER BEFORE in the very dark and murky background. Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA and, likewise, to the world itself. HOPELESS JOE BIDEN IS LEADING US INTO OBLIVION. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.

Trump also took some shots are Ron Desantis.

While praising Charlie Crist, Trump says any success Florida is having has nothing to do with Desantis. pic.twitter.com/SfvCQGn7bn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 13, 2023

He also cried “reverse racism” over his legal issues.

Trump says black prosecutors are going after him because they are racist against white people. pic.twitter.com/WTyrHuFPC1 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 13, 2023

As for why Trump is suddenly shouting more than usual about a war-torn apocalypse that only he can stop, well, the former president is likely facing an indictment this week for his alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.