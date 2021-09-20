Donald Trump continues to issue press releases in relative obscurity about basically anything that comes to his mind these days, but those around his orbit continue to find trouble as a bevy of investigations into his organization and activities swirl. The latest appears to have embroiled a bodyguard after a cache of evidence was found in a basement.

While Trump has avoided any charges, a high-level executive at his company faced indictment for tax fraud earlier this year. And in court on Monday, chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg’s attorney said more charges may be coming after evidence was uncovered while investigating a related potential defendant.

As the Daily Beast reported on Monday, an investigation into a “co-conspirator” in the case drew increased scrutiny of others in the organization.

“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan criminal court on Monday.

The speculation is that it’s Matthew Calamari, a former Trump bodyguard who somehow rose to become the organization’s chief operating officer, is the large man about to be in hot water.

It’s unclear who that co-conspirator might be, but according to two sources close to the investigation, prosecutors have been more closely scrutinizing Matthew Calamari, a Trump bodyguard who rose through the ranks to become the company’s chief operating officer. Others have theorized that it might be Jeff McConney, the company comptroller who has long served as Weisselberg’s deputy—and who has already testified before the grand jury.

As is often the case with these situations, it may never be Trump himself who gets pulled into this mess. But the cast of characters involved in what appear to be some extremely iffy shenanigans here are pretty long. And they sure do have, uh, some interesting names.

