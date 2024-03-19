This week, Donald Trump‘s lawyers admitted what pretty much everyone suspected about the former president: He’s really not that rich. According to a court filling, Trump does not have the money to pay the $464 million bond after losing big time in the civil fraud trial brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Over 30 underwriters reportedly refused to back Trump’s bond, and now he’s crying on Truth Social that he’ll have to sell his “Great Assets” and quickly. He also doesn’t seem to understand how the appeal process works:

Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision. In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away from me when I have already won at the Appellate Division, but he refuses to accept their already made decision. Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before. I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

As news of Trump’s rants hit social media, there was not a whole lot of sympathy for the man who claims to be a billionaire. You can see some of the reactions below:

“witch hunt” “election interference” yawn, switch that broken record please..I also love how he pretends he’s clueless as to why he’s in trouble & then just blatantly lies…but yeah MAGA, stellar choice..& pls continue to give him ur $ bc that’s hysterical 😂#TrumpIsBroke https://t.co/tpLgpfWXvY pic.twitter.com/KlvTaojgSE — andrea (@myahsmommy0624) March 19, 2024

If he mortgages the properties why would they be gone after winning his appeal? — Greg Bringle 🟧 (@Vegas82) March 19, 2024

I have absolutely zero sympathy for him. https://t.co/CNjot7fbDr — Katherine #Vote (@KMR31871) March 19, 2024

Just get a reverse mortgage. Surely Magnum PI wouldn't steer you wrong. pic.twitter.com/6Z8dforG08 — Calvinball Don't Lie (@SkepticClaus) March 19, 2024

Instead of questioning what Trump’s plight says about his purported wealth, right wing media is already rallying around the Republican candidate and wondering aloud why no fellow billionaire has stepped up to help their GOP champion.

“Why are there no Republican multi-billionaires offering to lend President Trump the funds to file his appeal in the outrageous case in NY state?” Mark Levin ranted on Twitter. “Are none of them liquid enough to help or join with others to help? This is an outrage.”

Ever the dutiful soldier, Levin just wants to help, but shaming people about liquidity probably isn’t the way to go. That’s Trump’s entire problem, buddy.

