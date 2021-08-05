Getty Image
Trump’s New Way Of Scamming His Supporters With ‘Trump Cards’ Is Being Compared To The Third Reich

Donald Trump is even more shameless than the band Kiss when it comes to slapping his name on overpriced merchandise, including Trump hats, Trump steaks, Trump board games, Trump ice-cube trays, and the “Women for Trump” bundle. The former-president has found a new hustle to empty the wallets of his biggest fans: Trump Cards.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign sent two emails “asking supporters to get on board with carrying the red and gold cards, which look like credit cards and bear the former president’s signature,” according to Insider. The first message reads, “The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.” A follow-up email, sent hours later, added, “We’re about to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

It continued:

“We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs. Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide – they ALWAYS know best!'”

If you’re wondering, “What does an Official Trump Card do?” that’s an excellent question — one that neither email answers. It’s probably an own-the-libs version of a vaccination card with one major difference: a vaccination card shows others that you’re largely protected from a deadly virus; a Trump card only proves that you got scammed. If a recipient of the email clicked on the image of the cards, they were directed to a donation page, where they’ll be “asked to contribute at least $50 to the political action committee.”

One of the four cards, in particular, is catching people’s eyes.

Also, one of the cards misspells “official.”

I’ll stick with my Trump bikini, thank you very much.

(Via Insider)

