In the words of noted tech journalist Kara Swisher, “When you need to be saved by Laura Ingraham, it’s not good.” But that’s what happened over and over tonight in a Fox News interview in which Ingraham repeatedly went out of her way to try to save the President of the United States from himself. Still, that did not stop him from saying utterly baffling and at times downright shocking (even for him) things.

Case in point: after being asked by Ingraham to comment on the dangers of being a police officer in 2020, Trump opined, “The police are under siege. They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a choker, they choke.” Ingraham then jumped in, “You mean, they, they panic.”

Trump continued, “Shooting the guy in the back many times…Couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?…You know, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And you know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt…” It was here that Ingraham apparently sensed that Trump was about to drive the car straight into the ditch and quickly interjected in an attempt to steer him back on course: “You’re not comparing it to golf, because of course that’s what the media would say” as she smiled and nodded her head. But, of course, the president was indeed comparing cops who kill to golfers who panic and miss easy putts.

Also in the interview with Ingraham, Trump claimed that people “in the dark shadows” are secretly controlling Joe Biden. He went on to add that he recently heard about a plane full of “thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms” who apparently control Biden? Or maybe Biden controls them? (Who knows!) When Ingraham pressed him for more details, the president claimed “I’ll tell you some time but it’s under investigation right now.

You can watch the full interview — which starts out with Trump falsely claiming that “Portland’s been burning for many years…for decades it’s been burning” — here. There are 63 days until the presidential election.