Trump Brushed A ‘Little Piece Of Dandruff’ Off Of French President Emmanuel Macron

04.24.18

Just when you think President Trump can’t possibly outdo himself when it comes to clunky diplomatic relations, on Tuesday while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of a two-day official visit, he brushed a “little piece of dandruff” off of Macron’s lapel in front of photographers and reporters. Yes, really. His actual words.

Mr. President, they’re all saying what a great relationship we have, and they’re actually correct. It’s not fake news, finally. It’s not fake news. So it’s a great honor that you’re here, but we do have a special relationship. In fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off … We have to make him perfect. He’s perfect. So it is really great to be with you, and you are a special friend.

Surely used to dealing with Trump by now, to his credit Macron handled the situation with grace and aplomb, just like a world leader should — and as he did last year while enduring an excruciatingly uncomfortable, 29-second long handshake with Trump. (Macron has also called Trump out on his handshake shenanigans before.)

