Just when you think President Trump can’t possibly outdo himself when it comes to clunky diplomatic relations, on Tuesday while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of a two-day official visit, he brushed a “little piece of dandruff” off of Macron’s lapel in front of photographers and reporters. Yes, really. His actual words.

Mr. President, they’re all saying what a great relationship we have, and they’re actually correct. It’s not fake news, finally. It’s not fake news. So it’s a great honor that you’re here, but we do have a special relationship. In fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off … We have to make him perfect. He’s perfect. So it is really great to be with you, and you are a special friend.

Surely used to dealing with Trump by now, to his credit Macron handled the situation with grace and aplomb, just like a world leader should — and as he did last year while enduring an excruciatingly uncomfortable, 29-second long handshake with Trump. (Macron has also called Trump out on his handshake shenanigans before.)