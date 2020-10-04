Donald Trump is allegedly getting better. Late Thursday night it was reported that the president, who has been widely accused of downplaying the pandemic that has affected the United States in far greater numbers than elsewhere, had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then he’s been quarantining, first in the White House and then in a massive suite in D.C.’s Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Word on his condition has been fuzzy, with some reports being grim, others being very optimistic. And on late Sunday, in an apparent attempt to show off his alleged good spirits, he got into an SUV with a pile of Secret Service agents to do a quick drive around the massive crowds that have gathered, loudly, outside of the hospital.

WATCH: Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet supporters pic.twitter.com/LxstB0CvCM — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) October 4, 2020

Thing is, even if he’s been feeling better, anyone who’s tested positive for the coronavirus should not be crammed inside a tight space with anyone, even if they’re decked out in PPE, as they appear to be. While Trump’s supporters may appreciate the gesture, others noticing the quick drive from afar, on social media, thought it was cruel.

sending my best wishes to the Secret Service agent driving the active Covid patient in a car with the windows rolled up https://t.co/8lcQ4wtXOJ — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) October 4, 2020

By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk. In the hospital when we go into close contact with a COVID patient we dress in full PPE: Gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat. This is the height of irresponsibility. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 4, 2020

Some pointed out that the Secret Service’s job — to take a bullet for the president — has its limits.

It's one thing to ask Secret Service agents to take a bullet for the President, and another thing entirely to ask them to take a bullet *from* him. https://t.co/ctHfpcTcXA — The West Wing Weekly (@WestWingWeekly) October 4, 2020

Some pointed out that endangering officers sworn to uphold lives doesn’t gibe with other public statements about the police put forth by this administration.

REPUBLICANS: Blue lives matter. “What about secret service agents who guard the President, don’t their lives matter?” REPUBLICANS: No. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 4, 2020

Some quoted a former Secret Service officer and leaders.

A former Secret Service PPD detail leader, quite hesitant to say anything, tells me: “The job is to put your life on the line…and risk is always there, you manage it. But what we’re seeing now is unprecedented. It’s Russian Roulette….you can’t manage that. “ — Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder) October 4, 2020

I never thought I’d say this, but the way Trump endangers the Secret Service makes me ashamed to be a narcissist sociopath. https://t.co/Niq0rw5cug — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 4, 2020

In any case, if it’s true that Trump was tested positive Thursday night, he has another week-and-a-half until he’s supposed to be around anyone else, for fear of exposing them to a highly infectious disease. But we’ll see how long that lasts.